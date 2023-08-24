Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE WWE Icon Terry Funk Has Died at Age 79 Following a 50-Year Wrestling Career Terry Funk is one of the most well-regarded wrestlers in history. Following the news of his death, many want to know what his cause of death was. By Joseph Allen Aug. 24 2023, Published 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@foleyispod

Few wrestlers in the history of WWE have had more longevity or made a bigger impact on the sport of wrestling than Terry Funk. Terry's wrestling career lasted from 1965 all the way through until 2017, and following the news of his death at the age of 79, many wanted to learn more about the wrestling legend and his health.

Article continues below advertisement

Terry's death was confirmed by several different sources on Aug. 23, 2023, including by Mick Foley, who was Terry's rival in the ring and one of his closest friends in real life. “I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news,” Foley wrote in a tweet. “He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks.”

What was Terry Funk's cause of death?

Following the news of Terry's death, many wrestling fans who remember watching him, or only heard about how great he was, wanted to know more about his cause of death. No cause of death has been officially released, but it was reported in 2021 that Terry had been diagnosed with dementia. It's unclear whether that was related to his death. The WWE also released a full obituary that confirmed Terry's passing.

Article continues below advertisement

"Revered by fans and peers across the globe for his tenacity, heart and longevity, Funk will be remembered as one of the toughest competitors to ever step inside the squared circle," the obituary says. "From WWE to All Japan, from WCW to ECW, Funk proved he could go toe-to-toe with the best and pushed the limits of what was possible inside the squared circle."

Article continues below advertisement

Was Terry Funk married?

Terry was married for more than 50 years. He married his wife Vicky Ann in 1965, the same year he made his debut as a professional wrestler. She died in 2019. The two spent many of their years together on a ranch in Texas, although that property was eventually sold. Terry was the son of Texas wrestler and promoter Dory Funk, where he and his brother Dory Jr. grew up together working in professional wrestling.

Terry didn't make his WWE (then the WWF) debut until the mid-1980s, several decades into his career as a wrestler. It was there that Terry made a name for himself before eventually moving to World Championship Wrestling, where he had one of the most well-known matches of his career against Ric Flair.

Article continues below advertisement

Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw.



If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks… pic.twitter.com/WwdFLwXqZ0 — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 23, 2023

Did Terry Funk have any children?