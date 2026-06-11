A Brazilian Psychic Claims That a UFO Mothership Will Come to Earth on June 24 Vó specified the UFO would be at a soccer match on June 24, 2026 in Miami. By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 11 2026, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

We seem to be living through an age of disclosure as the Trump administration has released a slew of UFO files and promises that more are on the way. Of course, trust in the government is remarkably low these days, so the public is still utilizing their own resources to figure out whether or not we've been contacted by aliens.

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One such resource is a Brazilian psychic who has gone viral thanks to her claims that a UFO mothership will visit Earth on June 24. Here's everything we know about her prediction...

Source: MEGA

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Everything we know about the Brazilian psychic's claims that a UFO mothership will come to Earth on June 24.

Vó Bahiana is a self-proclaimed psychic from Brazil. Her location is rather important, as UFO enthusiasts know that Brazil has been a hotspot of extraterrestrial activity for decades.

According to Vó, a UFO mothership will visit a Miami, Florida, sports game on June 24. She claims that said UFO will take some people from the stadium aboard the ship and give them instructions before returning them to Earth.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @strangeologypodcast

There are a few things to unpack here: First of all, the location of Miami, Florida, should ring alarm bells for UFO watchers. That very same city was the location of a supposed alien sighting in a mall back in January, 2024.

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In what's now called the "Miami Mall Aliens" incident, nearly all of Miami's police department were summoned to the mall as shoppers reported seeing aliens in the vicinity. The authorities have since explained the incident away by stating that the "aliens" were a group of teenagers setting off fireworks. That doesn't really line up with the details of the story, but it's what Miami officials are going with.

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Next, let's tackle the June 24 aspect of the prediction. Vó specified the UFO would be at a soccer match on June 24, 2026. According to Fox Sports, the FIFA World Cup Group Stage match featuring Scotland vs. Brazil meets those criteria of event type, date, and location.

Given that Vó's claims indicate the soccer match is a rather large event, it stands to reason that the Scotland vs. Brazil game is the only one she can be referring to, even if there are other, smaller soccer games elsewhere in the city on that day.

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Source: MEGA

Now, let's address Vó's self-proclaimed status as a psychic. While the influencer's social media followers insist she's made multiple correct predictions, we haven't seen anything that goes beyond the basic abilities you'd find from a carnival fortune teller who will predict your future for a dollar.

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Vó's prediction consist of celebrity breakups that we all saw coming a mile away, political predictions that anyone who stays up to date on current events would also anticipate, and incredibly vague claims of "scandal" or "turmoil" in someone's future.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @vobahiana_oficial