Trump Releases UFO Files: Flying Discs, Glowing Orbs, and Corroborative First Hand Accounts "And all of it, he said, is a lie." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 13 2026, 11:51 a.m. ET Source: US Department of War

"And remember, Carol, the last card is the alien card. We're going to have to build space-based weapons aliens,' and all of it, he said, is a lie." That's what Dr. Carol Rosin, the first female executive in the U.S. Aerospace industry, said she was told by Nazi turned American space architect Wernher Von Braun. It's a quote that many people today are discussing after President Donald Trump released declassified UFO files to the public.

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Trump releases new UFO files: what do they contain?

Hosted on the U.S. Department of War's website, the files contain a message from the President, which states: "Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directed the Secretary of War, and other relevant departments and agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOS), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. God bless America!"

The upload contains 158 separate files, including PDF scans of documentation that dates back as far as 1946. This includes a declassified correspondence from Air Materiel Command to the Chief of Staff at the United States Air Force, stamped on Dec. 1, 1947.

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Source: U.S. Department of War

The report involves the subject line of "Flying Discs," along with copies of documentation of various accounts concerning these aircraft. In the sixth slide of the aforementioned file, there is mention of a firsthand account from a Mary L. Herren of 1728 S.W. Bidwell Avenue in Portland, Ore., which was obtained by what is referred to as "a very reliable source of information."

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In 1949, there was further mention of flying discs and "Unidentified Flying Objects." Also present in the declassified UFO documents are additional firsthand accounts from individuals who claim to have spotted UFOs. On July 8, 1947, a Lieutenant Joseph C. McHenry says at 9:30 a.m., while leaving his post exchange, he heard an aircraft above his head.

‼️ 🇺🇸 The U.S. government has released the first batch of declassified UFO/UAP files, including videos, images, reports, and witness accounts linked to unidentified aerial phenomena.



The material includes footage from military cameras, archived NASA-related records, and… pic.twitter.com/FRnFL2cdiK — Defense Intelligence (@DI313_) May 9, 2026 Source: X | @D!313_

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Upon looking up to inspect the source of the commotion, "he observed the aircraft and slightly to the left he saw two silver objects of either spherical or disc-like shape moving about 300 MPH at approximately 8,000 feet heading about 320 [degrees] due north." This prompted him to immediately call his superiors and inform them of the sighting.

Other army personnel on the same date, like Janette Marie Scott, a secretary to McHenry, corroborated the sighting with her own account as well. As did Sergeant Joseph Rivolo, Major Richard R. Shoop. A day prior, Major J.C. Wiso, a test pilot, claimed to have observed what he initially believed to be a weather balloon.

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Mysterious footage from the Pentagon’s UFO files shows a bizarre object streaking across the sky in 2013.



The nearly two-minute infrared clip, submitted by U.S. Central Command personnel, shows a strangely shaped object floating over the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/BKFB1W8xSF — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 9, 2026 Source: X | @FoxNews

However, upon further examination, saw that it wasn't a balloon at all, but rather an oscillating object that maintained its altitude while traveling between 200 to 225 mph. The documents in question are listed in chronological order, with the final report taking place in 2023.

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It refers to a two-day phenomenon in which "three teams of federal law enforcement special agents [all] independently describe seeing orange 'orbs' in the sky emit'launch smaller red 'orbs' in groups of two to four." An orange "mother" orb would shoot out different colored orbs, which would then travel in different trajectories and occur in the Western United States.

The first image is a document from the UFO files.



The second image is an Ai interpretation of the disclosed entry know as "N-7". pic.twitter.com/WLDrtN6QYl — Next News Network 🇺🇲 (@nextnews) May 10, 2026 Source: X | @nextnews

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UAPs were also purportedly spotted in Iraq, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait throughout 2022 and 2024, with a slew of reports concerning the sightings. And on July 18, 1963, there were talks of alien races possibly residing in space. But many believe this is the inception of the "alien lie" Von Braun of Operation Paperclip purportedly referred to.