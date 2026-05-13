Trump Calls for Obama's Arrest and Accuses Him of Treason in Late-Night Truth Social Rampage Trump accused Obama of "the biggest political crime in American history." By Risa Weber Published May 13 2026, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump is no stranger to a bizarre Truth Social post. However, he still manages to surprise the American public with offensive, inaccurate, and uncalled-for social media updates. Recently, he posted more than 50 times in three hours starting in the late evening on May 11, 2026.

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The series of posts mainly targeted former President Barack Obama, touting conspiracy theories about the former president and calling him a traitor who should be arrested.

Source: MEGA

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Trump accused Obama of treason and called for his arrest.

In Trump's Truth Social posting spree, he reposted a message that claims Obama made up evidence that Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election. The account Trump reposted had written, "Arrest Obama the traitor," per Unilad. Trump's posts included old coverage of Tulsi Gabbard claiming that the Obama administration had "pushed the lie" that Vladimir Putin preferred Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016. However, Putin has openly admitted to preferring Trump.

Trump also accused Obama of attempting a coup and using federal resources to spy on himself and Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election. He accused Obama of "the most heinous crimes committed in American history."

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Trump then reposted an unfounded conspiracy theory from @AmericaFirsst that claimed Obama "cooked up the entire Russia Hoax to steal the 2016 election and overthrow a duly elected President Trump," and "doctored evidence, weaponized the deep state, and launched a years-long witch hunt to destroy our movement."

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One post read, "Arrest them all. Prosecute them all. Incarcerate them all at once for treachery, treason, and seditious conspiracy to overthrow the United States government. But first Barack Obama," per Aol.

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Trump reposted a video in which a right-wing lawyer called Obama a "demonic force" who was "trying to destroy America from within." "Obama is the most demonic force in American politics in decades," the speaker claimed.

Trump also falsely claimed that Obama made $120 million from Obamacare and was implicated in Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, per Unilad.

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In July 2025, Obama's spokesperson responded to Trump's previous claims about treason. They said, "Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction," per the BBC.

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Trump also posted disparaging comments about Black citizens.

Amid Trump's claims about Obama, he posted disparaging remarks in response to videos about Black civilians. One video shows a Black customer knocking over a server's tray. The repost says, "I wouldn't call him a man! A real man would never disrespect another person like this. I'll call him what he is, a POS!"

Trump reposted a video of a Black woman apparently cancelling a DoorDash order after she picked it up in order to eat the food herself. The comment says, "Always scheming..." Another video Trump reposted shows Black youth apparently stealing from a convenience store. The poster claims that, "this is why the convenience store chain 'Wawa' is closing stores one after another."