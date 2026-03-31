Images Circulating with Trump's Face on $100 Bill — Are They Real? "Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward ... economic growth, ... dollar dominance, and fiscal strength." By Ivy Griffith Published March 31 2026, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @ABC 10

2026 has been a year of near-constant upheaval and uncertainty for not only American citizens but people around the world, as the administration of President Donald Trump serves his second, and final, term in office. The president has been volatile and unpredictable, giving the world headaches as he lurches from one grand plan to the next without apparent oversight or brakes.

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But some news circulated in late March 2026 that seemed too bizarre to be true, even for Trump, who exists in a world of the bizarre. The rumors suggested that Trump would be appearing on American money, and it was such an unusual thing that people took note. However, the reality behind this is like two truths and a lie. So, here's what we know about whether or not he is gong to appear on American money.

Source: Mega

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Is Trump going to be on money?

First, it's important to know what is true about the rumors. It is true that Trump will be appearing on American currency in some form. In March 2026, the United States Treasury Department announced plans to incorporate Trump on U.S. currency, breaking a tradition that has been inviolate through American history.

But his face won't be appearing on the money. At least, not yet. On March 26, 2026, the Treasury shared the news online, saying that Trump's inclusion in the currency was intended to honor the nation's 250th birthday.

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On the Treasury's website, an announcement begins, "In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump’s signature will appear on future U.S. paper currency along with the Secretary of the Treasury, marking the first time in history for a sitting president."

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent explained, "Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability. There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial.”

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However, the currency will not include his face, as far as the public is aware. As of now, it appears that only his name and his signature will appear on the bills.

@npr In honor of America’s 250th birthday this year, the U.S. Treasury says President Trump’s signature will appear on U.S. paper currency — a first for a sitting president. The announcement follows news last week that the U.S. Mint was cleared to begin production on a gold commemorative coin that would feature Trump’s image — another first for a sitting president. Since returning to the White House, Trump has also added his name to two federal buildings and introduced several government programs bearing his name. Check out NPR News Now wherever you listen to podcasts for more of today’s news. Tap the link in our bio to read the full story. ♬ original sound - npr - npr Source: TikTok / @npr

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Despite Trump's love affair with U.S. currency, his expensive war on Iran is making it his albatross.

Unfortunately for Trump, the very currency he is looking to sign his name to may become his albatross as costs of his conflict in Iran are beginning to ripple down through the American public. Not only are people questioning whether the public is getting the full picture on American casualties in Iran, but cost of living, which was already at a crisis point, has spiraled out of control.

Some worry that there will be shortages due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the disruption to international oil. Americans, already weary of spiraling costs and unreasonable living conditions, are starting to push back on the president and his war in Iran.

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Source: Mega