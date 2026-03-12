Jake Paul Has Not Said He's Running for Office, but He Has Trump's Support The endorsement was not for any particular office. By Joseph Allen Published March 12 2026, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Over the course of his time in public life, Jake Paul has already transitioned from a career as an influencer to one as a boxer, although he's still plenty famous on the internet. Now, it looks like Jake might be ready to try his hand at politics.

The controversial internet celebrity appeared during a March 11 rally for President Trump in Kentucky and spoke about what he'd learned from the president. Following this appearance, many were left wondering whether Trump had endorsed Jake Paul. Here's what we know.

Did Trump endorse Jake Paul?

Trump has not formally endorsed Jake Paul because Jake has not announced that he is running for elected office, but based on his appearance at a Trump rally, it seems clear that Jake would have the president's support if he did decide to run. During the rally, Jake said that he grew up just hours away from the factory where the rally was taking place, and further that he learned never to back down from a fight because of a lesson he learned from his father.

“What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage," he continued. "We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you. I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag.” Trump, meanwhile, made some bold predictions about Jake's future in politics.

“I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office,” Trump said. “You have my complete and total endorsement.” Jake does have the same controversial, confrontational approach to his public persona that Trump has, so it makes sense that Trump might see something of himself in the braggadocios millennial. Jake has not said that he's interested in running for office, but appearing at a Trump rally does send a signal.

Has Jake Paul spoken about politics before?

This is hardly Paul's first foray into politics, although we don't know whether he's actually registered to vote because he spends most of his time in Puerto Rico. In 2024, he endorsed President Trump in a video on YouTube. It seems clear, then, that Paul has decided to align himself with the president publicly and has continued to do so through this recent rally appearance.

It might seem laughable to some that Paul could enter politics, given how strange and controversial his public life has been to date. What the past decade has made clear, though, is that political figures who know how to rev up a crowd and cause conversation online can be immensely powerful.