Logan Paul Calls out Brother Jake Paul for Comments about Bad Bunny and Puerto Rico Jake called on fans to "rally together" in an apparent boycott of Bad Bunny's performance. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 10 2026, 9:20 a.m. ET

For the 2026 Super Bowl, Puerto Rican singer and performer Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, took the stage for an inspired and inspiring portrayal of his culture and a part of American culture that many Americans often don't appreciate. His performance has been declared a rousing success by fans after he fearlessly told the stories of the island of Puerto Rico and its history.

But not everyone was impressed. Influencer Jake Paul had some unkind words about Bad Bunny. So much so that his own brother, Logan Paul, felt compelled to call him out. So, what did Jake Paul say about Bad Bunny? Here's what we know.

What did Jake Paul say about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance?

While most of the internet was praising Bad Bunny's soulful performance and artistic storytelling, not everyone was on board. Jake had a few things to say. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to write that he was purposefully turning off the halftime show. He called on fans to "rally together" in an apparent boycott to "show big corporations they can't just do whatever they want without consequences."

And what he was mad about? Jake explained, "A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America." He added, "I cannot support this." His brother, Logan, felt compelled to speak out. He shared Jake's post and responded, "I love my brother, but I don't agree with this." Logan went on to write, "Puerto Ricans are Americans & I'm happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island."

Purposefully turning off the halftime show



Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences



(which equals viewership for them)



You are their benefit. Realize you have power.



Turn off this halftime. A fake American… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 8, 2026

Puerto Ricans are, of course, American citizens. Jake later walked back his statements, writing on social media, "The problem with my tweet is the word fake being misinterpreted. He's not a fake citizen obviously bc he's Puerto Rican and I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country. Moreso Bunny is fake bc of his values and criticism of our great country."

I love my brother but I don’t agree with this



Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island https://t.co/yCsuwa79gk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 9, 2026

Jake Paul owns a house in Puerto Rico worth millions.

Jake added, "To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a 'fake citizen' because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so. But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period."

He concluded, "That’s the same reason I called out Hunter Hess. If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that’s what I mean by being a fake citizen. And I agree love is more powerful than hate. Love America."

And yes: it's true. Jake owns a mansion worth millions located in Puerto Rico, in Dorado. Virtual Globetrotting describes it as an "8-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 12,000-square-foot mansion on just over an acre of land in Dorado, Puerto Rico. The house was built in 2021 by former MLB player Yadier Molina and sold to Paul in May 2023 for $15.75 million. The house includes a pool, sauna, 40-person hot tub, six-car garage, and a home theatre."