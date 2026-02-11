Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > Jake Paul

Jake Paul's Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Is Having an Excellent Run at the Olympics

"He's not an idiot in real life. He's just different in front of the cameras."

By

Published Feb. 11 2026, 9:41 a.m. ET

Jake Paul's Fiancée Competed in the 2026 Winter Olympics
Source: Instagram / @jakepaul

Everyone knows influencer Jake Paul for the controversial things he's done through the years, as well as his boxing career alongside fighter and fellow influencer, brother Logan Paul.

But he has a claim to fame through his fiancée as well, and she has been making headlines in 2026 for far more positive reasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Jake is engaged to Jutta Leerdam, a Dutch speedskater who made an impressive showing at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Here's what we know about her performance and how their relationship came to be in the first place.

Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul
Source: Instagram / @jakepaul
Article continues below advertisement

Jake Paul's fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, tore it up at the Winter Olympics in 2026.

When she arrived in Milan, Jutta already had an impressive record but no Olympic gold medals. Not only did she speed skate her way into an Olympic gold medal for the first time, but she smashed a world record in the process.

As Jutta rounded the final turn to finish her run with a jaw-dropping 1:12:31 time, Jake was watching from the stands and shamelessly burst into tears with pride.

In a proud post to Instagram, Jake shared a video of Jutta finishing her run. The camera then pans to Jake, who is unabashedly bawling. He captioned the video, "I'M SO PROUD OF YOU."

He added, "We just witnessed one of the most important sporting moments ever. Words can't describe how proud of you I am.”

Article continues below advertisement

The first time Jutta earned an Olympic medal was in the 2022 Beijing Games, where she won a silver medal. In an extraordinary understatement, Jutta took to social media to share a photo of herself proudly holding the gold medal with the caption, "What a day."

Article continues below advertisement

Here's a look at their relationship.

But you might wonder to yourself: How does a social media influencer and sometimes boxer fall in love with an Olympic speed skater?

They first announced their relationship on April 3, 2023. A few weeks after that, Jutta appeared on Jake's podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Jutta got started on the ice at age 11, which her Olympic bio calls "late" for Dutch skaters. In an interview with Infrostada Sports, Jutta explained that she really enjoys the individual aspect of speed skating, struggling to enjoy team sports. "I enjoyed it, but I have never been a team player. The individual aspect of skating appeals to me."

When she first appeared on Jake's podcast shortly after announcing their relationship, she addressed the fact that she feels that Jake is "different" in his real day-to-day life compared to what people seem to think he's like. She shared, "He's not an idiot in real life. He's just different in front of the cameras. You're just the sweetest guy ever, and I want to expose you one day. It's so different seeing you on video, your personality there online compared to everywhere else."

Article continues below advertisement

They've kept the origins of their relationship mostly private, but he popped the question on March 21, 2025, in a romantic gesture that clearly prompted her to say "Yes."

Jutta still has one event to compete in, and the odds are looking favorable for another big win, with Jake by her side to cheer her on.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Logan Paul Calls out Brother Jake Paul for Comments about Bad Bunny and Puerto Rico

Jake Paul Was "Suspended Indefinitely" From Boxing Following His Injury in the Anthony Joshua Match

Why Jake Paul’s Now Fighting Anthony Joshua Instead of Gervonta Davis

Latest Jake Paul News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2026 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.