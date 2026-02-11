Jake Paul's Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Is Having an Excellent Run at the Olympics "He's not an idiot in real life. He's just different in front of the cameras." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 11 2026, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jakepaul

Everyone knows influencer Jake Paul for the controversial things he's done through the years, as well as his boxing career alongside fighter and fellow influencer, brother Logan Paul. But he has a claim to fame through his fiancée as well, and she has been making headlines in 2026 for far more positive reasons.

Jake is engaged to Jutta Leerdam, a Dutch speedskater who made an impressive showing at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Here's what we know about her performance and how their relationship came to be in the first place.

Jake Paul's fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, tore it up at the Winter Olympics in 2026.

When she arrived in Milan, Jutta already had an impressive record but no Olympic gold medals. Not only did she speed skate her way into an Olympic gold medal for the first time, but she smashed a world record in the process.

As Jutta rounded the final turn to finish her run with a jaw-dropping 1:12:31 time, Jake was watching from the stands and shamelessly burst into tears with pride. In a proud post to Instagram, Jake shared a video of Jutta finishing her run. The camera then pans to Jake, who is unabashedly bawling. He captioned the video, "I'M SO PROUD OF YOU." He added, "We just witnessed one of the most important sporting moments ever. Words can't describe how proud of you I am.”

The first time Jutta earned an Olympic medal was in the 2022 Beijing Games, where she won a silver medal. In an extraordinary understatement, Jutta took to social media to share a photo of herself proudly holding the gold medal with the caption, "What a day."

Here's a look at their relationship.

But you might wonder to yourself: How does a social media influencer and sometimes boxer fall in love with an Olympic speed skater? They first announced their relationship on April 3, 2023. A few weeks after that, Jutta appeared on Jake's podcast.

Jutta got started on the ice at age 11, which her Olympic bio calls "late" for Dutch skaters. In an interview with Infrostada Sports, Jutta explained that she really enjoys the individual aspect of speed skating, struggling to enjoy team sports. "I enjoyed it, but I have never been a team player. The individual aspect of skating appeals to me."

When she first appeared on Jake's podcast shortly after announcing their relationship, she addressed the fact that she feels that Jake is "different" in his real day-to-day life compared to what people seem to think he's like. She shared, "He's not an idiot in real life. He's just different in front of the cameras. You're just the sweetest guy ever, and I want to expose you one day. It's so different seeing you on video, your personality there online compared to everywhere else."

