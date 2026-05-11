TikTok Streamer ChudTheBuilder Arrested After Alleged Nashville Restaurant Incident The controversial livestreamer is reportedly facing multiple misdemeanor charges. By Alisan Duran Published May 11 2026, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@@DoubleToasted_

Dalton Levi Eatherly, better known online as ChudTheBuilder, was reportedly arrested in Nashville after an alleged dispute at a local restaurant sparked police involvement.

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The controversial livestreamer has faced growing backlash in recent months over allegations of racial harassment, confrontational public behavior, and disruptive livestream content shared across TikTok, Kick, and other social media platforms.

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ChudTheBuilder was reportedly arrested after a restaurant dispute

According to an Instagram post shared by @officiallionelb, ChudTheBuilder was arrested on May 9, 2026, after an alleged incident at a Nashville steakhouse. The post claimed Dalton Levi Eatherly was interviewed by the FBI and detectives following the incident and that his phone was allegedly seized as evidence during the investigation.

The social media post also alleged the streamer was accused of harassing restaurant staff, making racially charged remarks, livestreaming disruptive behavior, and refusing to pay a steakhouse bill totaling nearly $400 before police became involved.

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ChudTheBuilder is reportedly facing several misdemeanor charges

According to Dexerto, Davidson County inmate records listed Eatherly as being admitted to the Downtown Detention Center during the early morning hours of May 10. The report stated the streamer was facing misdemeanor charges, including theft of services under $1,000, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, stop, frisk, halt, or search.

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The publication also reported that officers were allegedly called after Eatherly refused to pay his restaurant tab following a dispute inside the steakhouse. Video clips circulating online appeared to show the streamer being handcuffed by officers outside near a bright green sports car.

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ChudTheBuilder previously faced backlash over livestream behavior

Before the arrest, ChudTheBuilder had already become a controversial figure online because of his confrontational livestream content and public interactions. Critics have repeatedly accused the streamer of provoking strangers and escalating tense situations for online attention. The backlash intensified after viral clips spread across social media showing members of the public asking him to stop filming them during livestreams.

According to Dexerto, the streamer was also reportedly banned indefinitely from Kick before the arrest. The platform allegedly removed his account after several viral incidents involving public confrontations and accusations of harassment during his broadcasts.

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I believe the arrest is about you being a total douch bag — Ricky (@Ricky1072968911) May 11, 2026 Source: X/@Ricky1072968911

Social media reactions quickly spread after the arrest reports surfaced

News of the arrest quickly spread across X, Reddit, TikTok, and Instagram after screenshots of alleged inmate records and clips from the restaurant incident began circulating online. Many users referenced ChudTheBuilder’s previous controversies while discussing the reports.

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"ChudTheBuilder gotta be the most RACIST person on the internet," one person tweeted before another added on Reddit, "This guy is actively ruining his own life over nothing. Before all this, he had his own company, a wife, and a kid."