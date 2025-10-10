Influencer Streams Her Daughter's Birth Live on Twitch — "A Memory I'll Never Forget" More than 50,000 viewers tuned in to watch Fandy's live water birth. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 10 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@notfandy

Streamers on Twitch are a different breed than those you might find on Instagram or TikTok. Some stream their entire day as though they are in a reality show. Others, like Kai Cenat, make it their job (literally) to do 24-hour streams. For the most part, fans love that about their favorite Twitch streamers, so when creator Fandy gave birth on her livestream that lasted more than eight hours, thousands tuned in to see it happen.

On Oct. 7, 2025, Fandy posted on X (formerly Twitter) that her water broke and that she would be going live to share the experience with fans. And, over the course of her long livestream, much of which other creators grabbed clips from to share their commentary online, Fandy participated in a water birth in her home.

Twitch streamer Fandy gave birth live on her stream.

Call it dystopian, or call it a new way to share a beautiful moment with a streamer, but whatever you think of Fandy giving birth on her livestream, there are plenty of thoughts on social media. According to People, more than 50,000 viewers tuned in to Fandy's livestream to watch it happen. In the end, she gave birth to her daughter.

Because Fandy's livestream took place in her home, in an inflatable birthing tub, and in a room full of people, there were some critics on social media who questioned why she did it. Users commented to share their thoughts on a TikTok video that another creator shared with her reaction to Fandy's livestream. Some wondered why there were so many other people besides Fandy, her husband, and their midwife, in the room.

Others commented on the lack of privacy with such an intimate moment. Afterward, Fandy shared a statement on X about why she chose to livestream the birth. She wrote that she did not share the birth for money, and added that she wanted to "share a special moment" with longtime fans.

"Ads were lowered to minimal levels like they always are and not raised," Fandy wrote. 'And seeing as how this isn't going to be my everyday content, it wasn't about building a new audience. She was not used for my personal gain, I was sharing something personal and in doing so making a memory I'll never forget."

Twitch's CEO was in the chat during Fandy's livestream.

Some wondered if it was legal to give birth on Twitch or if it violated some content terms, so Fandy continued her livestream until her daughter was born. According to TMZ, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy was also present during the chat at some point. He probably didn't watch the entire stream, but, per the outlet, he shared well-wishes for the new mom during the long livestream.