Popular Streamer Amouranth Calls Police on Her Husband after a 10-Hour Livestream Fight By Ivy Griffith Published May 14 2025, 1:33 p.m. ET

Online influencers often have their entire lives on display for fans and devotees because the more coverage they offer of their lives, the more connected fans feel to them. This is perhaps doubly true for live streamers on Twitch and Kick who often let fans see the unedited and live versions of themselves as life is happening. Of course, it's not always a good thing to let your life play out in real-time as streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, who goes by Amouranth, has learned.

In one disturbing video, the streamer calls police on her husband after a more than 10-hour livestream fight that left fans distressed and worried about the influencer's wellbeing. Here's what we know about the incident that prompted Amouranth to call the police, and the fight that led up to the dramatic moment which was streamed live to her viewers.

Amouranth called the police on her husband after a 10-hour livestream fight that left fans worried.

The disturbing incident took place on May 11, 2025, while Amouranth was streaming live to fans alongside her husband, Nick Lee. The two have had troubles recently, with some of the drama spilling into the streamer's online content. However, the May 11 stream became an unexpectedly distressing spectacle for those watching after the two fought for hours, Amouranth breaking into tears at one point as her husband raged.

A video of the incident shared to TikTok shows that, at one point, Nick confronted Amouranth about potentially kissing another man, telling her in front of stunned viewers, "Can we talk about you kissing Black men while we're married? Oh, we don't want to talk about that one? Did he ask if you could have an open relationship? Oh, he didn't?! Did you ask that, OK, maybe I will sleep with Aaron. Did we say that? Oh, OK, we're going to lie to your chat now?"

He then went into even more uncomfortable detail, adding, "And you didn't give him a h--dj-b in the parking lot? I didn't drive up to you guys together, you giving him a h--dj-b in the parking lot in Chinatown?" A distressed Amouranth denied the accusations. At one point, Amouranth broke into tears as they discussed divorce. Nick continued getting upset as Amouranth tried to center him on camera, and he reacted physically although did not appear to strike the streamer. Eventually, Amouranth called the police and they showed up during the livestream.

Here's what happened with that fight between Amouranth and her husband.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first domestic incident between the duo. Back in 2022, she announced to fans that she had secretly married Nick, although she went on to allege during a livestream that he was threatening to kill her dogs if she didn't perform a 24-hour livestream, and that she was "basically living in a fancy prison."

Photos and video clips shared widely online seemed to show the result of his anger, including dented walls and broken doors. Shortly after she shared that information and alleged he was also engaging in financial abuse, she told viewers that things were better and she was "free" and "calm," saying that showing Nick recordings of himself helped convince him that his behavior was over the top.

It was not enough to soothe the worried nerves of fans, however, who continued to suspect that things were not all well behind the scenes. This seemed to be confirmed during the May 2025 stream, where things escalated once again.

It's not clear exactly what the state is of Amouranth and Nick's relationship, but worried fans are encouraging her to seek help.