Amouranth Confirms She's "Free" and "Calm" in New Twitch Stream
While we're not entirely sure just who her husband is (though the internet has some theories), she finally broke her silence following the heartbreaking stream. Is Amouranth OK? Here's what we know about her current status.
Is Amouranth OK? She did another livestream to address her current situation.
Following a Twitch stream in which she unveiled the verbal, emotional, and financial abuse her husband has been putting her through behind the scenes of her online content, she returned after days of silence to confirm to her viewers that she is OK.
"As of today I have access to all of my accounts and finances again," she said during the stream. "He's not here. He's getting help. And I'm seeking legal and emotional counsel."
She continued, saying that gaining access to her accounts and dealing with the multiple welfare checks that were called in for her was part of the reason she had remained offline for so long following the stream. Amouranth's team confirmed on Oct. 17 that she was OK, though it wasn't until the next day that she made a public appearance to her followers in a Twitch stream.
"So that was actually the first time that he's ever heard himself on a recording, because, as I told you guys before, previously, when I recorded him, he would just like refuse to listen to recordings," she said. "And I think that when he heard himself on that call it really sunk in how much of an a--hole he is."
Amouranth continued, saying that she finally feels "free" and "calm."
"I actually feel like I can have friends again," she said. "And I don't have to wear cleavage every day. I can wear clothes."
Amouranth says she'll be doing more content with her pets in the future.
Going forward, it seems that much of Amouranth's content will be changing, though she admitted that she's not quite sure what her streaming schedule will look like.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do next. Hopefully a lot more animal streams," she said. "It’s gonna take time to process. I don’t know when or if I’ll be back to a full-time schedule. At least for now, I think I’m going to take it easy.”
On Oct. 18, she was already sharing streams of her animals, taking her followers with her to her horse stable, and showing off her pets.
Given her comments about wearing more clothes during her streams, it seems much of her explicit and spicy content was done at the insistence of her husband, and you may see much less of that going forward.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.