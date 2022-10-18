Twitch Streamer Amouranth Fires Cameraman Following Shocking Revelations About Her Marriage

But as if to add fuel to the raging dumpster fire that is Twitch drama, Amouranth unveiled shocking details about her marital status. In mid-October 2022, she revealed on stream that she has been married for several years to an allegedly abusive husband. In her videos, she details several alleged text messages in which her husband verbally abuses and threatens Amouranth.

The reveal has already spread to the rest of her career. Days after the initial revelation, Amouranth had words about her cameraman.