Adriana Chechik Suffered Some Serious Injuries in the TwitchCon Foam Pit

Our regularly scheduled Twitch drama is still going strong. TwitchCon occurred over the weekend of Oct. 7. As the name suggests, it's an annual convention hosted by the popular livestreaming platform. The event is a celebration for streamers and grants them the opportunity to grow their individual brands. Content creators, industry professionals, and fans alike are encouraged to attend and celebrate the community.

But it seems that not even TwitchCon is immune to the recent drama.