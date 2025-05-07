Fanum Hinted at Leaving AMP: “They Sold Their Soul; They’re Mad I Won’t Do It” "Everything will soon come to light." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 7 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@elfanum

Since its inception, Twitch's impact has helped multiple content creators achieve massive success from the comfort of their homes. Robert Gonzalez, better known to his fans as Fanum, achieved YouTube fame by streaming NBA 2K and later IRL vlogs for his fans. Eventually, Fanum joined fellow Twitch streamers Kai Cenat, ImDavisss (Davis Dodds), Duke Dennis (Denzel Dennis), Agent 00 (Din Muktar), and ChrisNxtDoor (Christopher Dimbo) to form the content creator supergroup AMP, aka Any Means Possible.

As an AMP member, Fanum intrigued fans with his comedy, including his originating the term, "Fanum tax." However, over the years, his loyalty to the group was questioned, and several social media messages suggested Fanum might be leaving AMP for good. Is it true? And, if so, why did he go? Here's what to know.

Why did Fanum leave AMP?

Rumblings about Fanum leaving AMP began in May 2025. On May 6, he wrote a post on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting he was being mistreated. Though he didn't mention the group directly, fans implied he was subtly addressing them when he mentioned earning money for the company with little to no acknowledgment.

"They forget all the s--t that I did, I was feeding the team when I didn't have s--t," he wrote. "I was taking a risk, I done got all of us rich." The message came after Fanum posted on May 4, "You said f--k me and I was like cool, so now what’s the problem." In addition to his May 6 X post, TikToker nizzyhypetalks, shared a screenshot of Fanum stating on Snapchat that he was kicked out of AMP.

anyone else find it weird Fanum posted this the night before all this stuffs coming out that he’s reportedly been kicked!??!



“they sold they soul”



“they mad i won’t do it” #fanum #AMP pic.twitter.com/2eWCDRNTST — Vibez (@VibezRefresh) May 7, 2025

"AMP Twitter page unfollowed me nd removed me from having access," Fanum wrote. "Iigh bet. Can't wait to find out who came up with this." Fanum followed up by stating he was fed up with everything going on with AMP and left several cryptic messages, including one that said, "Everything will soon come to light." "They think they're actual Gods," he wrote. "We know who God really is. Their God is money, mine isn't." "They sold their soul; they're mad I won't do it," Fanum wrote in another post.

Fans questioned if Fanum actually left AMP.

Fanum's possible departure from AMP didn't sit right with him and AMP's fans. So much so that many refused to believe it was true. Nizzyhypetalks even discussed it in his TikTok post, noting the X account @clippedszn that first reported his departure isn't always reputable and that he believed any beef between the group would happen "behind the scenes." Fans of AMP also didn't think he actually left, as the other group members, including his best friend, Kai Cenat, wouldn't let him leave without a fight.

"You think, Kai, Duke, Agent, Chris, or Davis letting Fanum leave AMP? Every single one of them will talk him out of not leaving," one X user said. "Fanum.. yk it's May right?" another said, followed by multiple sad emojis. "He’s OVERLY trolling," a third user believed.

Duke Dennis addresses the rumours about Fanum leaving AMP.



"Fake news" pic.twitter.com/YQbCZFOCtX — ᅟ (@LD8) May 7, 2025