Home > Viral News > Influencers Twitch Streamer Fanum's Relationship Status Is in Question — Here's What You Need to Know Everyone wants to know more about popular AMP House Twitch streamer Fanum's dating life and we have answers! Read for details ... By Pretty Honore Aug. 23 2023, Published 3:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@elfanum

Live streamers are the new celebrities. Kai Cenat and his homie, Fanum, are living proof that stars aren’t born, they’re made on Twitch. As of this writing, Kai has more than 6 million followers on Twitch while Fanum follows closely behind with nearly a million and a half subscribers.

Article continues below advertisement

The duo’s massive following is pretty invested in the AMP House streamers' personal lives (all puns intended) — including but not limited to who they’re dating. We all know that Kai is single, but what about Fanum? Is he dating anyone? Here’s a look at his relationship history.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Fanum single? Read for details on his relationship status.

A clip of one of Fanum’s live streams surfaced on TikTok in August 2023 that got people talking. The video was captioned: “Fanum’s girlfriend rates AMP members.” However, Fanum never actually confirmed that he and the woman are dating. In fact, it looks like their encounter on video was their first time meeting.

He’s also met a lot of other women while filming The Button — a speed dating series on YouTube. Despite dating rumors floating around social media, Fanum is single as a dollar bill — as far as we know, anyway. But he used to have a girlfriend …

Article continues below advertisement

Here is Twitch streamer Fanum’s dating history explored.

Fanum was previously in a relationship with YouTuber Kay Linx, who is also pretty popular on social media. If you’re unclear about why their spark fizzled out, you’re not alone. “I only got one relationship left in me,” Kay said in a screen recording of a TikTok Live, suggesting that infidelity was the reason for their split. “What you talking about he don’t cheat? Many men cheat.”

Article continues below advertisement