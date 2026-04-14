Why Was King Harris Arrested? Inside the Rapper's Slew of Criminal Charges "Welp, guess you can say they caught da Pikachu wit a master ball." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 14 2026, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@the_next_king10

Rapper King Harris likes to live his life on the edge. Known to many as the son of rapper T.I. and singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, King has often appeared in headlines for his behavior. Between past run-ins with law enforcement, beefs with fellow rappers, and his recent back-and-forth with 50 Cent, the young man is no stranger to drama. And as expected, he’s back in the headlines for another incident.

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Reports share that King was taken into custody in Atlanta after a traffic stop. And while there are plenty of reasons for one to be detained, many are wondering what led to his arrest. Here’s everything that we know.

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Why was King Harris arrested?

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Harris was arrested by Gwinnett County police officers in Atlanta on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Additionally, TMZ reports that the rapper was initially pulled over after driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. Surprisingly, Harris refused to comply with the officer's request to exit the vehicle after a firearm and a vape pen with THC were spotted near him, so he was taken in.

Interestingly, Harris took to social media to share that he was pulled over. Per the outlet, the rapper shared an Instagram Stories post of himself in his vehicle wearing a Pikachu onesie. “Pikachu got pulled over. They not catching this Pikachu tonight,” he wrote with laughing emojis.

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Per documents obtained by TMZ, Harris was officially charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and felony possession of a controlled substance, along with two traffic citations for seatbelt violation and speeding. Oddly, the rapper also shared info about his arrest online, with a photo that appears to be his arrest paperwork.

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“Welp, guess you can say that they caught the Pikachu with a master ball,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. He also went on to share Instagram Stories of himself with his middle finger up, taunting the police.

“F--k dat police. I’m going to middle finger emoji your wife,” he wrote. Fox 5 Atlanta shares that the rapper’s stint in jail was short, as he was released after posting bond.

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Prosecutors may be investigating the traffic stop involving King Harris.

Per Fox 5 Atlanta, a future court date for the charges Harris received has not yet been listed. And while jail records show that bond was posted, the absence of a court date could mean a few things.

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For starters, charges are usually not listed after an arrest, since prosecutors must review the evidence to determine whether they can prove the case. They may also wait for lab results and incident reports to support their decision. And only then will charges appear in court/jail records.