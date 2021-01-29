T.I. And Tiny Harris Have a Very Large Family to Care For

For better or worse, T.I. and Tiny Harris have become prominent names in the world of reality television, largely due to their highly successful show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. However, the pair has recently come under a lot of fire for everything from sexual assault to battery charges, effectively leaving them, and their expansive family in a precarious position.

So, how many kids exactly do T.I. and Tiny care for? Furthermore, what are the reality moguls' relationships with their offspring, and are they famous in their own right? Here's what we know.

T.I. and Tiny Harris' massive family includes seven kids.

Despite some coming from prior partners, T.I. and Tiny have maintained a tight-knit family of the seven children they both have. They have three children together, three from previous relationships T.I. was in, and one from Tiny's prior affair.

Heiress Diana Harris, born Mar. 26, 2016, is the couple's youngest daughter, and arguably most often photographed. Coming on the heels of some serious divorce issues at the time, Heiress's birth resolidified the strength of their union. Next comes Major Philant Harris, who was born on May 16, 2008. Major has developed a strong social media presence on Instagram (for someone who is technically too young to be on the platform) and seems to love showcasing intimate moments with friends and family to his legions of followers.

The third and final of the children that T.I. and Tiny have together is Clifford "King" Joseph Harris III, who was born on Aug. 25, 2004. Clifford, or King, as his musical pseudonym goes, is an up-and-coming rapper looking to carve his own lane in the hip-hop industry just like his father did at the turn of the century and into the early 2000s.

