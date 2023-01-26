Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: Instagram/@the_next_king10 King Harris Who Is T.I.'s Son, King? The Hip-Hop Heir's Criminal Record Explained By Pretty Honore Jan. 25 2023, Published 9:57 p.m. ET

The only thing harder than being a child star is being the child of a star according to T.I.’s son, Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III. The now 18-year-old rap heir made his network television debut more than a decade ago on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. In the years since the show came to an end in 2017, King hasn't been a stranger to the spotlight.

Recently, T.I. joined Shannon Sharpe on his show, Club Shay Shay, where the “Motivation” rapper got candid about his son’s behavior. But what did King do? He’s got quite a reputation.

What did T.I.’s son, King Harris, do?

A picture can say 1,000 words, but a live stream will tell the whole story. This was especially true in May 2022, when King stopped by a local Waffle House and almost walked out with a two-piece and a biscuit. Things went left in the Instagram live video after employees got the rapper’s order wrong.

He then began to berate an employee, who identified herself as Jennifer. “Everything you make, I can pull out my pocket right now. I’m not tripping on you. I’m not talking to you.” It wasn’t long before a male employee intervened and attempted to de-escalate the situation. He got caught in the crossfire, too. Before getting his food and leaving the establishment, King threatened to jump behind the counter and pistol-whip the man.

Later, King made headlines again after he was arrested for not wearing a seatbelt. Within days, his mugshot went viral. Following his release from jail, he took to Instagram to share the details of his encounter with the police.

“The king is back. Bruh, I am back. I’m free,” he said on social media. In the clip, King explained that he was taken in on four charges after he refused to comply with the police, who requested a blood test. King’s recent run-in with the law isn't a surprise to his father, T.I., who recently responded to his son’s critics.

T.I. on son King pic.twitter.com/uPfVP6L77G — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 24, 2023

T.I. addressed King’s behavior on Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay.’

On the Tuesday, Jan. 24 episode of Club Shay Shay, T.I. agreed that King could use a time out, adding that he has spoken to his son in the past about the potential consequences of his actions. “The media doesn’t talk enough about the good part. All they do is focus on the bad because that gets the most clicks. I try to make him aware of that. When we’re young, we speak on things on how we think they should be rather than acknowledging them for how they really are," T.I. told Shannon.