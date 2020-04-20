Here's How Long TI and Tiny Have Been Hustling Together

It seems like nobody in entertainment stays together very long, especially in the music industry, but rapper-producer T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris have been together a lifetime in Hollywood years. The couple has been married for nearly ten years, but their relationship history stretches even farther back than that, and they have weathered plenty of storms. Here's a full timeline of their romance, starting back when T.I. and Tiny started dating.

Before getting married, the couple had two kids together, along with their children from previous relationships. Tiny had a daughter, Zonnique, with Zonnie "Zeboe" Pullins, whom she dated from 1992 to 1998, and T.I. had two sons and one daughter from two prior relationships.

The Xscape singer started dating Tip (born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) not long before his debut album, I'm Serious, which wasn't exactly a runaway hit, while Tiny had three platinum records under her belt. It's possible one reason for the longevity of their romance is that Tameka believed in her man before he was a star and through the turmoil that was still ahead.

Though the drug charges were dropped, T.I. had to answer for violating his parole and was sent back to prison for an 11-month sentence. Tiny stuck by her man through all that, and they even welcomed their third child together and seventh overall, Heiress, in 2016.

In March of 2009, Tip was sentenced to serve a year and one day on federal weapons charges, and served nearly 7 months before being transferred to a halfway house on December 22, 2009. He was released in March of the following year and got engaged to his long-time love and baby mother. But their honeymoon following their July 2010 wedding was cut short when they were arrested for possession of ecstasy in September.

The Harrises went through a rough patch after the birth of Heiress.

Nine months after welcoming their youngest into the family, Tiny filed for divorce amid accusations of infidelity on both sides. However, while Tiny doesn't believe her flirtation with Floyd Mayweather was truly infidelity, they both can agree T.I. did some cheating, because he got caught on camera.

The couple got pretty messy on social media, making their private struggle a little too public, so it wasn't exactly a shock when Tiny filed for divorce. However, they eventually found their way back to each other.

In a Red Table Talk conversation with Jada Pinkett-Smith, the couple got candid about why they chose to work on their relationship, and part of it was Tiny coming to an understanding that Tip strayed out of a feeling he had lost control and didn't know how to deal with how independent she became while he was in prison.

“He felt like ‘this is not the woman I left,” Tiny said. “‘This is not the woman I wanted. If I tell her this, she’s gonna listen and she’s going to do it the way I want her to do it.’ He went and found somebody where he could be like ‘hey, don’t move. Do that,’ and I was not her.”