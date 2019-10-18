Here's Everything We Know About 'Rhythm + Flow' Season 2

The Netflix music competition series Rhythm + Flow may have only started airing on October 9, but it is already such a hit that it has people asking about Season 2. The show's mission is to find the next big thing in rap and hip hop. And with judges and executive producers like Cardi B, T.I., and Chance the Rapper, it's not hard to see why people fell in love with it.

Rhythm + Flow is a music competition show just like American Idol, except it focuses solely on rappers. Regular people who haven't gotten their big break get to perform and work with some of the best rappers in the business for a chance to change their lives.

Will there be a Season 2 of Rhythm + Flow? According to Oprah Mag, it is, unfortunately, a little too early to tell if season two is happening. But the show is getting such a great reception that Netflix would be smart to greenlight a new season ASAP. Luckily, Season 1's episodes didn't drop all at once, so you are actually forced to wait a few weeks for all the episodes. This might seem annoying, but it actually prolongs your Rhythm + Flow viewing experience, so it's actually kind of great.

Critics also love Rhythm + Flow. Time magazine called it "the best music competition show in years." And that is saying something because there are so many music competition shows. So I think it's only a matter of time before Netflix announces a second season if I'm being honest.

How do you audition to be on Rhythm + Flow? Are you an amazing freestyler? Do you have beats like no other in your back pocket? Then you might want to audition for Rhythm + Flow. Since Season 2 hasn't officially been announced yet, there isn't a concrete place to go to audition just yet. But for Season 1, Netflix directed people who wanted to try out to rhythmandflowauditions.com. Although the site is currently down, keep an eye on it... You never know when they will be ready to start collecting auditions for the next greatest rapper in the world.

Also, make sure you follow Rhythm + Flow on Instagram. Netflix is sure to post updates there once they've got them. There is no doubt in my mind that there will be a lot of aspiring hip-hop artists clamoring for a spot on season two of Rhythm + Flow.

You see, the show's structure is fairly unique. There are several rounds that contestants have to get through before they arrive at the "original song competition," where they get to record a song in the studio. Contestants make a music video and then they are "featured" songs with established rap artists. The final step is a live performance.