Rapper T.I. Is Confronted With Allegations of Assault

Since Sabrina’s initial accusation, more than 15 other women have come forward to recount their alleged encounters of sex trafficking and sexual abuse with the rapper and his wife, Tiny — some saying that they were as young as 15-years-old at the time of their assault.

One woman wrote in a message to Sabrina, "I watched him drag girls back and forth from the bedroom, to the bathroom, to the living room. One girl was crying because she wanted to leave but they refused to give her her phone to call an Uber."

While fans are unsure of what transpired between the former friends, Sabrina assured her Instagram followers that her recent allegations are “just the beginning."

She wrote on Instagram, “Too many victims to turn my back! I didn’t know how many women he truly hurt & didn’t know what made me finally say something. Nonetheless, I’m blessed that I did.”