Rapper T.I. Is Confronted With Allegations of Assault

Rapper T.I. Is Confronted With Allegations of AssaultBy Pretty Honore
Jan. 28 2021, Published 8:26 p.m. ET
Recently rapper T.I. came under fire after being accused of holding a gun to an entrepreneur’s head. While the rapper has had his legal woes in the past, after being sentenced to 11 months in prison in 2010, since his release, The Family Hustle star has become a prominent activist and vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter in Atlanta. So, what’s going on with these assault allegations?
Rapper T.I. has been confronted with allegations of assault.
On Jan. 27, Glam University CEO Sabrina Peterson accused T.I. of holding a gun to her head in front of her children — an allegation that the internet has not taken lightly. She wrote in a detailed Instagram post, “The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! [T.I.] you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!”
The accusation seemingly came after the rapper publicly condemned Atlanta council member Felicia Moore for her proposed noise ordinance, which would put restrictions on Atlanta recording studios.
T.I. wrote, “Our Culture Runs This Town Ma’am‼️ These studios (& the creatives that work in em) have laid foundation & paved ways to create opportunities for this city like nothing else could. Yeah we might get loud, no we not perfect, but we’ve contributed to this city’s culture & economic growth, consistently…for decades!!!”
Sabrina, who in the past has been an active supporter of Moore and is a former friend of T.I.'s wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, retorted with a call to action for Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has been politically linked to the rapper. Sabrina continued, “LETS TALK! [Mayor Keisha Bottoms] YOU CAN'T HAVE A PERSON THAT HAS VICTIMIZED WOMEN SPEAK FOR US! [Let’s] have a real TALK!”
In light of Sabrina’s allegations, Tiny spoke out in support of her husband. She wrote on Instagram, “Hold up… So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago… Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE!!"
Other women have come forward since Sabrina’s allegations
Since Sabrina’s initial accusation, more than 15 other women have come forward to recount their alleged encounters of sex trafficking and sexual abuse with the rapper and his wife, Tiny — some saying that they were as young as 15-years-old at the time of their assault.
One woman wrote in a message to Sabrina, "I watched him drag girls back and forth from the bedroom, to the bathroom, to the living room. One girl was crying because she wanted to leave but they refused to give her her phone to call an Uber."
While fans are unsure of what transpired between the former friends, Sabrina assured her Instagram followers that her recent allegations are “just the beginning."
She wrote on Instagram, “Too many victims to turn my back! I didn’t know how many women he truly hurt & didn’t know what made me finally say something. Nonetheless, I’m blessed that I did.”
If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.