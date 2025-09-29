Is King Harris in the Hospital? What We Know About the Rumors The rumors are sensational, but the details don’t add up. By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 29 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@the_next_king10

Podcasts, blogs, and social media videos have made it easier than ever for rumors to travel fast, especially when they involve the children of celebrities. The son of rapper T.I. King Harris has found himself the subject of intense online speculation more than once.

Article continues below advertisement

In September of 2025, fans scrolling through TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook might have seen shocking claims suggesting that King is in an Atlanta hospital after a violent incident. But is King Harris in the hospital? What’s really going on?

Article continues below advertisement

What is social media saying about King Harris being in the hospital?

As Distractify previously reported, King was taken to jail in January of 2023 on four charges after he refused to comply with the police, who requested a blood test. He was arrested again in October of 2024 after he pulled out in front of a police officer and they discovered his car smelled of marijuana.

His arrest history led to reports in September 2025 alleging that King was attacked while in jail and later underwent emergency brain surgery. Some posts even claimed masked individuals tampered with his life support after he was admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital. There are no credible reports saying he spent time in jail after the October 2024 arrest and there are no credible reports that show he is currently in jail at the time of the rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Other versions of the story insisted he was in a coma and that his “last words” had gone viral. The issue? These reports lack verification. Many of the posts spreading the story come from profiles that have no legitimate reporting tied to them. A TikTok page, pop.talks22 posted a collage of photos and video with an AI voiceover but no valid sources for the claim. TikTok after TikTok has been posted with these wild claims and bad AI voiceovers, but no real reporting or sources.

Article continues below advertisement

The rumors are sensational, but the details don’t add up. For one, there are conflicting claims: some suggest King was hospitalized, others insist he never was, while more extreme versions say he died. None of these narratives have been validated by legitimate news outlets. Most of the pages creating content about King being hospitalized are not reputable and do not have a history of reporting facts. They quickly create content making wild claims, post them, and watch the comments roll in.

Adding to the doubt, no photos or credible footage support the claims. The only sources pushing the story are channels that thrive on dramatic headlines designed to get clicks, not fact-based reporting. Additionally, King has been active on Instagram, posting videos just days before these claims started circling.

Article continues below advertisement

The Steady Blowin Pro Show cited insider sources denying the claims altogether, further undermining their credibility. However, it's worth noting that he didn't back up his claim with verifiable information either.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s important to remember that viral rumors often prey on fan concern and curiosity. When stories emerge only on unverified social media platforms and not through established media, it’s a red flag. In King’s case, the absence of any confirmation from reputable outlets, his family, or official representatives suggests that the story is false. For fans worried about King’s health, the best option is to wait for credible updates rather than rely on content tagged as speculation.