T.I. and Tiny Win $71 Million in OMG Girlz Lawsuit Over MGA's O.M.G. Dolls "They had the courage to stand up to the big corporate bully," the family's lawyer stated after the big win.

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, celebrated a major legal victory in late September 2024. The couple secured a $71 million payout in their lawsuit, which claimed that the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls had infringed on the intellectual property rights of the teen pop group OMG Girlz. Tiny confirmed the news with a post on her Instagram Stories, sharing their success.

After three trials, Tiny expressed her gratitude on camera to Meghann Cuniff’s team, stating, “The jury really took their time with the information,” adding, “They came back with the best answer possible.” Here’s everything you need to know about the T.I. and Tiny OMG Girlz lawsuit and how their impressive win came together.

T.I. and Tiny sued the makers of L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls, and won.

T.I. and Tiny’s legal battle against the O.M.G. dolls first went to trial in January 2023. Though that trial ended in a mistrial, they headed back to court in spring 2023, where MGA Entertainment, the creators of the O.M.G. dolls, initially secured a win. However, T.I. and Tiny were later granted a retrial, bringing them and their companies back to court in September 2024, where they ultimately claimed victory with the help of their attorney, John Keville.

According to Rolling Stone, T.I., Tiny, and their companies were awarded $53.6 million in punitive damages and $17.9 million in real damages. T.I. and Tiny originally planned to sue MGA over 30 dolls, claiming the company copied the looks of the OMG Girlz.

After consulting with their legal team, T.I. and Tiny reduced the number of dolls in question to seven, believing these undeniably resembled the OMG Girlz. During his testimony in early September, T.I. said, “You can hold them up to these pictures and see. Anyone with eyes can see that this picture influenced this doll,” per Rolling Stone.

Throughout the trial, the couple continued to argue that MGA had copied the looks of Zonnique “Star” Pullins, Bahja “Beauty” Rodriguez, and Breaunna “Babydoll” Womack, pulling from “very specific public events” or widely circulated photos. MGA denied these claims, and the company’s founder, Isaac Larian, reportedly referred to the group as “extortionists” during his testimony, insisting that the dolls’ designs were not influenced by the girls.

Here is social media's take on the T.I. and Tiny lawsuit against O.M.G. dolls.

Despite the claims from both sides, social media users have weighed in on the lawsuit, and the general consensus is that many believe the dolls do resemble the looks the OMG Girlz sported at certain events. "I mean they stole their Name, the hair, the entire look!!!! Smh!!! If they were smart they would pay you all for stealing your entire style and link a deal with you!!! That’s only right!!!!," singer Tamika Scott commented under an Instagram photo shared by T.I. and Tiny comparing the dolls' outfits to those worn by the OMG Girlz.

Makeup artisit Autavis Newkirk also chimed in, writing, "Ray Charles could see they took these girls whole look! Mood board Copy and paste!" while another user wrote, "Honestly, when the dolls first came out, I thought that they WERE related to girl group."