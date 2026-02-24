50 Cent and King Harris Trade Blows Online After the Mogul Throws Shade at Tiny Harris "Go dig her up," King Harris tells 50 Cent about his late mother. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 24 2026, 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Mega/Instagram/@the_next_king10

When it comes to trolling and throwing shade, 50 Cent could teach a masterclass. For years, we’ve watched the mogul embarrass his rivals through means of song or by playing social media games. That said, it appears the 50-year-old may have met his match in the Harris family, particularly King Harris.

For those lost, it appears that 50 Cent once had a good relationship with rapper T.I. However, after 50 seemingly backed out of a verbal deal the two had made, things went completely left. The two men have called each other out, but now the beef has extended to their family members, the Harris matriarch to be exact. So, what did 50 Cent say about Tiny Harris? Here’s the full scoop.

What did 50 Cent say about Tiny Harris?

In response to T.I. blasting 50 Cent for going back on his word and agreeing to a Verzuz battle between the two men, 50 took his talents to social media. And while 50 didn’t quite say anything initially, he did share a rather suggestive post. On Feb. 23, 2026, the rapper posted an unflattering photo of Tiny, showing her with a hiked-up skirt that exposed her bottom while she performed.

Naturally, folks responded to the post. While social media is usually filled with trolls who have no problem partaking in nonsense, many called out 50 for sharing the post. “Anytime you bring a lady in the battle you lost already,” one person commented. “I thought the beef was with T.I.? What exactly did Tiny do? This s--t corny,” another person said.

However, there are some people standing with 50. In fact, some folks said that all he did was share a photo and that it’s not his fault that folks are body-shaming the XSCAPE singer. “All he did was post a picture. Now y'all want the man's head? C’mon man,” one user shared in 50’s defense.

King Harris, T.I. and Tiny’s son, immediately clapped back at 50 Cent.

One thing is for certain, and two things are for sure: these celebrity kids don’t play no games when it comes to their parents. After King got wind of 50’s post, he took to Instagram to share his sentiments about the situation."B---h ass n-word wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as f--k [n-word],” King said. “Your mama dead as f--k, go dig her up. Go dig her up. F--k. Post a picture of your motherf--king mama [n-word] a, she dead [n-word].”

He continued: “Don’t think you can get on this motherf--king level and you can compete with us. We're on a whole different ballgame. We got a whole different type of level of respect around here. You get on that, do that b----h-a-- s--t. You a hoe-a-- [n-word]. I would say that s--t to your face.”

I like 50 Cent and T.I/the Harris family



I traditionally like 50 cent more than them you could even say but with that said



King BODIED 50 😂 he dissed your dead momma bruh. Only way to come back from that is with physical violence — 804 (@Vonchalant) February 24, 2026

Per Complex, 50 responded with a now-deleted post featuring a graphic made by YouTuber 050themovement, which included photos of King and Tiny. He captioned the post by saying, “God don’t like ugly.”

From there, both King and 50 Cent began trading insults via social media. King returned serve by posting a photo of 50 Cent’s mother’s gravesite. He captioned the post by saying, “F--k your b---h a-- and dig up your mama.” 50 posted the infamous frog meme and captioned the photo with, “LOL.”

King then posted a video of 50 Cent in court. If you remember, 50 was on trial in 2013 for domestic abuse. 50 countered by using a clip from T.I.’s hit film ATL where Ant, played by Evan Ross, was cornered by Marcus, the neighborhood drug dealer, for not paying him money for drugs he was supposed to sell. 50 replaced Marcus’s face with his own and swapped put Ant’s face for King. He captioned the post, “Grown man s--t boy,” which is a line from the iconic scene.