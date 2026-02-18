50 Cent Has Fired Back at Katt Williams After the Comedian Threw Shade at Him 50 Cent will always clap back. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 18 2026, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Mega

One thing is for certain, and two things are for sure: 50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson, is the pettiest celebrity alive. The rapper and mogul is known for poking fun at others, especially when provoked. From his continued digs at his arch nemesis Ja Rule to recently targeting Stefon Diggs over his breakup with Cardi B, the rapper gets joy from making light of a situation.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, the latest celeb to feel 50 Cent’s wrath is none other than Katt Williams. While most folks would typically steer away from going back and forth with a comedian, 50 has no fear in his heart. So, what did 50 Cent say about Katt Williams? Here’s what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent said that Katt Williams takes drugs.

Lord, have mercy! In a now-deleted Instagram post on Feb. 11, 50 Cent wasted no time clapping back at Katt Williams. Per Complex, 50 wasted no time calling out the comedian for his alleged drug habits, while also sprinkling in some shade.

“Kat thinks I set him up in Shreveport,” 50 wrote in the Instagram caption post where he shared a screenshot of a Hype News post about Katt's comments. “He was talking to David Chappell backstage and didn't see Michael Blackson hit the stage. I think he said he smokes crack, or he was a crack head. That's why he's mad at me. LOL.”

Article continues below advertisement

The comment stemmed from Katt’s recent Netflix special, Katt Williams: The Last Report. During his act, the 54-year-old made fun of the rapper’s appearance, particularly his head. Katt compared 50’s head to the shape of a square. And while it appeared to be all in good fun, 50 naturally had to return serve with a dig of his own.

Katt Williams got some 🥜 goin at 50 cent like this pic.twitter.com/L6nGjJfBr4 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) February 15, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, Hot 97 shares that 50 may have had a change of heart about his initial comments about Katt. In a second now-deleted post, 50 retreated from his previous dig and decided to walk back the comment.

“D--n, Katt shooting at me, that’s my man,” he wrote. “Alright, I’m taking a break before I don’t have no friends. OK, I got a box head, it’s cool.” However, after comedian Michael Blackson entered the conversation and said he would get him back for the rapper, 50 took Michael’s sentiments and ran with it. “Yeah, I put a hit on Katt Williams’ a-- @michealblackson said he’s gonna handle this s--t for me on his special coming soon.”

Article continues below advertisement

Katt Williams has not responded to 50 Cent's comments.

Although 50’s comments have made their rounds on social media, Katt has not uttered a word in response. Some may think that he anticipated some blowback after the Netflix special aired, so he’s taking it in stride. Others would say that 50 and Katt probably spoke about things in private, so he didn’t want to make things bigger than they had to be.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, based on Katt’s stand-up act, the comedian may very well clap back. During the special, he said that the rapper “turned against him” and that “you never want [50 Cent] as an enemy.” However, he said that he “couldn’t be shook.”