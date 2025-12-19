50 Cent Is Not Suing Donald Trump (For Now) The connections between the popular rapper and the President of the United States go way back. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 19 2025, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has plenty of issues to deal with on a daily basis. As if that wasn't enough, the internet was lit on fire when a rumor emerged, with one source stating that rapper 50 Cent would sue the president.

Is 50 Cent suing Donald? Here's what we know about where the rumor came from, and what it would mean for the connection between the musician and the politician. 2025 was a complicated year for politics, and with the holidays right around the corner, it doesn't look like controversial stories are slowing down.

Is 50 Cent suing Donald Trump?

The rumor concerning a potential lawsuit from 50 Cent against Donald comes from the Facebook profile named Renny. However, there isn't any other major source supporting this claim. Due to the lack of information available, the rumor can be considered fake. 50 Cent is not suing Donald. The rapper might not be the President of the United States, but that doesn't mean that he is not busy with important projects of his own.

Curtis James Jackson III is someone who has earned his place in the history of the genre. With five studio albums released over the course of his career, the musician has consolidated his 50 Cent persona as an icon in pop culture. 50 Cent also knows how to display his talent on the screen. The artist is set to play the role of Balrog in Street Fighter, an upcoming action blockbuster that will also feature stars from the WWE.

50 Cent has no time to enter yet another controversy with the president. The path of the rapper remains clear. Curtis has a lot of work on his plate, and despite the rumors that appear on the internet, he wants nothing to do with Donald.

The rivalry between Donald Trump and 50 Cent goes way back.

The latest rumor concerning 50 Cent and Donald is fake. However, the two parties have been involved in complicated situations in the past. There is a reason why a potential confrontation between the two would gain plenty of attention. A report from Billboard states that 50 Cent was uncomfortable with the idea of Diddy's team coming to Donald for help. The team was looking for the president to pardon Diddy for the multiple crimes he was charged with.

The Diddy case remains highly controversial. Sean Combs was sued for sexual assault, with countless instances of aggression being reported for a period of time that spanned years. There was no way around the allegations. A different Billboard report states that Diddy was sentenced to four years in prison because of what he did. 50 Cent wants the situation to proceed with Diddy behind bars, which is why he rejected the idea of the rapper's team asking for the President's help.