Democrat Warns Voters His Identical Twin Is Running for Office as Republican

Source: Instagram / @nickroberts317

An Indiana politician announced that his identical twin brother was running for office, and he is warning voters in the community not to confuse him with his brother. Nick Roberts is the City and County Councilor for District 4 in Indianapolis, and he is a Democrat.

The young council member made the announcement on social media, including TikTok, on Dec 16, 2025, and he wanted to make sure that voters knew that not only does he have an identical twin, but his twin is also entering politics — as a Republican.

Identical twins are running for office for opposing parties in Indiana.

Nick's announcement was shared on several social media platforms, including TikTok, and he revealed that his brother, Nate Roberts, was running for office as a Republican, and they should not be confused if they see someone who looks like him wearing a MAGA hat. "Hey, Everybody. Nick here," he began. "I just want to address something for you all that you might have heard about, because it's caused a lot of confusion."

"So, my identical twin brother, Nate, has recently decided to get involved in Republican politics," he continued. "And yes, I promise this is real, and not a joke. While this might seem ridiculous for a lot of reasons, it's been very confusing because we look similar, because he's a Republican, and because a lot of people didn't know I was a twin in the first place." Nick went on to say that, like many families, his also has a lot of political disagreements.

"So, just know if you see someone that look like me at a Republican event, or definitely, if they're wearing a MAGA hat, it is not me. It is him." Nick added that he loves Nate, but they disagree on just about "every single political issue."

Nate is actually Nathan Roberts, and he recently spoke in support of President Donald Trump and redistricting while addressing the Indiana legislature, per the IndyStar.

During a House elections committee hearing at the Indiana Statehouse, Nathan Roberts shared why he supports mid-decade redistricting.



Read more on redistricting: https://t.co/3VFRwxCeyC pic.twitter.com/OTSnLfPK1H — IndyStar (@indystar) December 2, 2025

Nick Roberts was swatted multiple times.

Nick took to Facebook to note that he was swatted multiple times, and he called for an end to "political violent rhetoric." "Yesterday, I received multiple threats about bombings and a swatting attempt," he wrote. "While it is unclear exactly why I was targeted, these came shortly after I made posts on social media condemning the threats against some of the Indiana State Senators."

"Most importantly, thankfully, my family and I are safe, and no incident occurred. I greatly appreciate the Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for their alertness during this scary situation, and taking these threats very seriously," he added. "Though I cannot provide more details at this time due to ongoing investigations, I want to condemn these criminal acts and again call publicly for an end to political violent rhetoric from the top down."

