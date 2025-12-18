Some Conservatives Are Bringing up Rob Reiner's Comments About Rush Limbaugh After His Death "To protect our democracy, we must remain vigilant in calling out their big lies." By Risa Weber Published Dec. 18 2025, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Legendary director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found slain in their home on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. Their son Nick was arrested in connection with the murders and is being held without bail. Trump responded to their untimely deaths with an incendiary, tactless post on Truth Social that blamed the deaths on "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and said that Rob had driven people crazy with his "raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump."

Article continues below advertisement

People on either side of the political aisle condemned Trump's post and choice of words about the tragedy. However, some conservatives are pointing to Rob Reiner's comments about Rush Limbaugh in light of Trump's post, arguing either that they were worse than what Trump said or that they justified Trump's response.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

What did Rob Reiner say about Rush Limbaugh?

Rob Reiner vehemently opposed Rush Limbaugh's political views. Rush Limbaugh ran a conservative radio talk show, where he "offended millions with his racist, sexist, and homophobic routines and diatribes," according to NPR. Rob was a staunch opponent of Rush's talking points, and he refused to offer sympathy to Rush after his cancer diagnosis and death, saying Rush had done "serious harm to the country" with his rhetoric.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob posted on social media after hearing of Rush's cancer diagnosis. "Only one thing to say about Rush Limbaugh getting a Presidential Medal if Freedom at The State of the Union: I loathe this f--king man," he wrote, per Fox News. The day after Rush's death, Rob wrote, "To protect our democracy, we must remain vigilant in calling out their big lies. Starting with climate change," according to Breitbart.

Some conservatives are arguing on social media that the fact that Rob refused to pardon Rush's previous inflammatory statements and express sympathy for him after his diagnosis and death makes Trump's comments about Rob justified. However, there is a big difference between calling someone out for their actual political beliefs and talking points and creating a fantasy that someone who was murdered died because they were obsessed with you.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner had sympathy for Charlie Kirk after his death.

Charlie Kirk was killed just a few months before Rob Reiner was found slain in his home. After the news of Charlie's death surfaced, Rob only had kind things to say. Rob told Piers Morgan that he felt "absolute horror" when he learned of Charlie's murder. He unfortunately saw the viral video of Charlie's death, and said, "It's beyond belief what happened to him, and that should never happen to anybody."