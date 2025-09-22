Erika Kirk Religion: Was She an Evangelical Christian Like Her Late Husband? "Erika Kirk is a driven social entrepreneur, passionate ministry leader, and woman of deep faith." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 22 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ABC

When Erika Kirk addressed a crowd of over 100,000 people on Sept. 21, 2025, at her husband’s public funeral in Arizona, much of her speech focused on religion. That’s because Charlie Kirk was not only a right-wing political activist but also a devout Christian whose faith shaped his life and beliefs. Kirk revealed in a past interview that he accepted Jesus Christ in the fifth grade at Christian Heritage Academy because he “heard a hot gospel.”

Although he was raised in the liberal Presbyterian Church, he said that around ages 12 or 13, his parents left that church, and he presumably embraced the evangelical Christian faith, the faith he lived by until his passing. Erika Kirk has also been outspoken about the role religion played in her life and marriage. But what religion does she follow? Is she an evangelical Christian like her late husband, or did she adopt the faith after getting married? Here’s what we know.

What religion does Erika Kirk belong to?

With Erika Kirk now tapped to lead Turning Point USA as CEO, it’s only natural for people to wonder about her religion and how closely her beliefs align with her late husband’s. Erika was reportedly raised in a Catholic household, primarily by her mother after her parents divorced, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Despite this connection to Catholicism, the necklace Erika was seen holding while waving outside the SUV transporting her husband’s body to the chapel isn’t believed to be a rosary, as some have suggested. Instagram user @thebibleincontext pointed out that it was likely Charlie’s necklace bearing a cross that he was known to wear often and shared supporting evidence to back this up.

It’s also possible that Erika now follows the evangelical Christian faith, like Charlie did, which seems likely given her devotion to her husband, not to mention how outspoken he was about his disagreements with Catholicism.

Either way, both were deeply involved in their communities and committed to spreading the word of God, including promoting engagement with scripture through their respective organizations. For Charlie, that was Turning Point USA and its religious arm, Turning Point USA Faith. For Erika, it’s BIBLEin365, which aims to help individuals engage with scripture daily, according to her website.

Living as devout Christians, both Erika and Charlie put Jesus at the forefront, guiding their decisions. In addition to founding BIBLEin365, Erika also hosts the Midweek Rise Up podcast, “a devotional series focused on Biblical leadership and empowering others to lead with integrity and purpose,” her website notes.

Erika Kirk also owns the faith-based clothing brand, PROCLAIM.

Erika is also the founder of the faith-based clothing company PROCLAIM, a Christian brand with a mission “to equip believers to boldly live out their faith and to know the Word of God from cover to cover,” according to the brand’s website.