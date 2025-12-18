People Want to Know What "Whiffed" Means After Susie Wiles's Comments About Pam Bondi Go Viral The White House Chief of Staff's interview with 'Vanity Fair' is the talk of the town. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 18 2025, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People want to know what the term "whiffed" means after an interview with Vanity Fair put the White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in the hot seat. The interview revealed several shocking statements that Susie made about President Donald Trump and members of his administration, and she attempted to walk back her comments on X after the article was published.

The Chief of Staff said that Trump had "an alcoholic's personality" in the article. "High-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink," she said. "And so I'm a little bit of an expert in big personalities." She also noted that Trump has "a view that there's nothing he can't do. Nothing, zero, nothing." Susie also spoke about the infamous Epstein files while using the word "whiffed." So, what does it mean?

Here's what 'whiffed' means.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word "whiff" means a "quick puff or slight gust especially of air, odor, gas, smoke, or spray." It can also mean "an inhalation of odor, gas, or smoke" or a "slight puffing or whistling sound."

"Whiff" can also mean "a slight trace or indication," such as a "whiff of a scandal." So, to say someone "whiffed" would mean to say that a person really stunk it up or mishandled something.

Susie Wiles said that Pam Bondi "whiffed" on handling the Epstein files.

In the Vanity Fair article, Susie claimed that Attorney General Pam Bondi "whiffed" on her handling of the Epstein files, having not understood how much Trump’s followers cared about their release. The Epstein files link the president to the billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. The Chief of Staff also suggested that Pam lied about having a client list on her desk.

"I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this," she said. "First, she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk."

After the article was published, Susie walked back her comments on X and claimed that the article is "a disingenuously framed hit piece." "The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history," she claimed. "Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story."

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.



Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

"I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team," she continued. "The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump. ... None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!"