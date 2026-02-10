What Happened Between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs? Fans Believe the Romance Is Over Word on the street is that Cardi B and Stefon are riding solo. By Tatayana Yomary Updated Feb. 10 2026, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Cardi B’s love life has been a huge topic of discussion for years. Between the constant breakup-to-makeup cycle with now-estranged husband Offset and the duo welcoming beautiful children during the good, bad, and ugly times, many have wondered why the femcee stuck with the marriage as long as she did. Unfortunately, questions about her love life are not stopping anytime soon since it appears that there’s trouble in paradise with her beau, Stefon Diggs.

While some fans were happy to see Cardi B move on to Stefon, many had reservations for various reasons. And while the “Outside” rapper decided to see the relationship through, it appears that the rumor mill is buzzing about a possible breakup. So, what happened between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: Mega

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are fueling breakup rumors amid a mutual Instagram unfollow.

Word on the street is that Cardi is rolling solo! Thanks to eagle-eyed fans, it appears that both Cardi and Stefon unfollowed each other on Instagram. The mutual unfollow is said to have taken place after Stefon and the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks.

While it remains unclear why the pair unfollowed each other, fans also noticed that Cardi left the Super Bowl after Bady Bunny’s halftime show. She posted a now-deleted Instagram Stories video of her singing a Benito tune while in a car.

Additionally, the rumor mill has even more “evidence” of a breakup when you consider her interview at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. In a TikTok video uploaded on the media’s channel, a reporter asked the rapper if she had an inspiring message for Stefon before the big game. And if you ask fans, her body language was completely off as she tried to look away, before saying, “Good luck,” dryly. Based on the energy she had when celebrating the Patriots heading to the Super Bowl to now, it’s clear that something is amiss.

Not to mention, a source told Entertainment Tonight the pair’s relationship has run its course. “It's possible they get back together, and this could just be for right now," the source says. "She is focused on her upcoming tour and family while figuring out their next steps.”

Fans believe Stefon Diggs’s upcoming legal battles are his primary focus.

It’s a tough time to be Stefon Diggs. Aside from losing the Super Bowl and seemingly ending a relationship, the 32-year-old is facing a serious court battle.

The Daily Mail reports that Stefon will appear in a Massachusetts court on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, for arraignment. The wide receiver is facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery, stemming from the alleged Dec.2, 2025, altercation with his former chef.

Stefon Diggs reportedly rushed out of Levi’s Stadium immediately after the Super Bowl loss against the Seahawks and headed to San Francisco International Airport due to a court appearance scheduled for 7 a.m. tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/AewAGmYcDo — ️ (@Jiz) February 9, 2026

The outlet shares that Diggs allegedly smacked his female chef after the two exchanged words about a financial matter. And although Diggs has denied any wrongdoing, he will have to plead his case in open court.

Not to mention, just a few days before Super Bowl LX, the athlete was hit with an assault lawsuit. Per TMZ, a man who says he previously worked for Stefon alleges that the athlete falsely accused him of stealing a Ferrari in 2024. The man says that Stefon told him to arrange the transport of the vehicle from Miami to New York, then to Houston. However, the man says that the vehicle was stolen in Houston.

Stefon Diggs losing a Super Bowl and going straight to a court case. pic.twitter.com/JaedhhnF4y — THABANG** (@MayutaDM) February 9, 2026

Ultimately, law enforcement concluded that the man was innocent and that the vehicle was stolen by a third party. However, the former worker says that Stefon told others that he was responsible. He also claims that members of Stefon’s camp confronted him about the issues, and some went to his home to demand that he return gifts the athlete had given him.

Even worse, he alleges that he was assaulted at Tootsie's Cabaret in Miami by two men affiliated with Stefon. And apparently, Stefon’s brother, NFL free agent Trevon Diggs, witnessed the attack and did nothing to stop it. He says that he suffered a torn ACL and other injuries.