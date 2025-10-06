Stefon Diggs Left the Buffalo Bills Due to a Wide Variety of Reasons The veteran proved to be a valuable asset for the New England Patriots, the team who hired him after he left Buffalo. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 6 2025, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In the world of professional sports, staying at the top of the mountain is harder than conquering the field. Walking away with a victory is important, but ensuring that a team doesn't lose to anyone else is a much more complicated challenge. Consistency is a virtue any athlete fights for. And sometimes, when something isn't right for a veteran, it's time to look for a team capable of giving value to that star's skills.

Article continues below advertisement

Four NFL teams are particularly aware of what Stefon Diggs is capable of on the field. The wide receiver has been all over the place, but there's one chapter from his story that changed the trajectory of his career dramatically. Why did Stefon leave the Buffalo Bills? Here's what we know about the chain of events that led the player to become a part of the New England Patriots for the 2025 NFL season.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Stefon Diggs leave the Buffalo Bills?

According to The Sporting News, Stefon was delivering a decent performance when he worked for the Bills. The athlete led the league in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). The sky was the limit for the unpredictable wide receiver. Unfortunately, even the best organizations run into trouble. The Buffalo front office wasn't happy because the team failed to reach the Super Bowl throughout the years.

When a plan doesn't work, adjustments have to be made. The organization decided that Stefon's presence on the team was one of the reasons why the group was unable to reach the Super Bowl. The opinions of other players are sometimes taken into account for these decisions. It was no secret that it was hard for Stefon to get along with the team's quarterback, Josh Allen. In the end, the Bills and their stadium weren't the place for the wide receiver anymore.

Article continues below advertisement

When the solution comes to light, it's time for players to choose their destiny. Stefon was traded to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, and 2025 fifth-round pick. Twists and turns can be found at every corner of this story. Stefon played for the Texans for a while before a gruesome ACL tear took him out of action throughout most of the 2024 season.

The New England Patriots gave Stefon Diggs a second chance to save his career.

The best athletes take disadvantages and turn them into opportunities. The New England Patriots offered Stefon a three-year, $63.5 million contract that was established to begin with the 2025 NFL season. The Sporting News also reports that a four-year, $96 million extension the wide receiver had with the Bills was restructured when the parties couldn't reach an agreement back in 2023. The entire landscape of Stefon's career changed overnight.

Article continues below advertisement