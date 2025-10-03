Cooper Kupp Was Dropped by the Rams After Inking an $80 Million Contract — Here’s Why The Super Bowl champion played for the LA-based team for eight seasons. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 3 2025, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Professional football wide receiver Cooper Kupp began his NFL career as a third-round draft pick for The Los Angeles Rams in 2017. From there, he stayed with the team for eight seasons and famously brought them a Super Bowl win in 2021. Cooper also took pride in his team and seemingly never wanted to leave.

Sadly, the athlete's career didn't go exactly as he planned. Following his stellar run with the team, he was shockingly let go and was forced to start over. So, what happened to Cooper? Here's what to know.

What happened to Cooper Kupp?

Cooper's time in the NFL suffered in early 2025. According to a post he shared on X (formerly Twitter) that February, the Los Angeles Rams were planning to trade him after eight seasons. Underneath a video of him embracing his wife, Anna Croskey, on the Rams' field, he expressed his disappointment in the team's decision.

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships," Cooper wrote. "

I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.



Still, if there’s… pic.twitter.com/XWmbGVscGy — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 4, 2025

According to ProFootball Network.com, Cooper had a celebrated run with the Rams, including averaging 119.5 receiving yards across Los Angeles’ four playoff games (his 478 yards was the second most in a postseason run ever behind Larry Fitzgerald) while adding six more scores, including two more en route to a Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player win to help power the Rams to a championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, Cooper reportedly began having problems with the team when he suffered multiple injuries in the years following his Super Bowl win. The MVP missed 17 games between the 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons. His departure came after the he ended his three-year $80.1 million contract with the team in 2024. According to AP News, the Rams saved around $30 million by releasing him from his contract.

Despite his disappointment, Cooper shared more positive remarks about his time with the team. He also appeared to be looking forward to whatever came of the 2025-2026 NFL season.

"I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," Cooper admitted in his X post. "Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember. "I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us."

What is Cooper Kupp doing now?

Leaving the Rams may not have been what Cooper wanted, but he was able to find a new home with the Seattle Seahawks. He signed with the Seahawks shortly after being released by the Rams, inking a three-year, $45 million deal. Cooper, a Seattle native, was able to move back home with his family and join a team with playoff aspirations after eight seasons and a Super Bowl MVP run with Los Angeles. The Seahawks were also excited to see him return home.