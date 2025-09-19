Josh Allen's Nose Injury Didn't Stop Him From Taking the Buffalo Bills to New Heights The NFL star was drafted by Terry Pegula's team right after he got out of college, after being labeled as a huge prospect. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 19 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Any NFL game can be dangerous for the players involved. The tackles and collisions are strong enough to intimidate anyone who isn't ready to step into the field. The action-packed chaos of a professional game can lead to unpredictable injuries. Football stars train for years before they are ready to battle for glory during the professional season. But even after safety measures are in place, accidents can happen at any moment.

Article continues below advertisement

If there's one NFL player who is loyal to his team, it's Josh Allen. Ever since he got out of college, the athlete has dedicated his life to the Buffalo Bills. Time and time again, Josh proves to the world why he is the right choice for the future of the team. What happened to Josh's nose? Here's what we know about the football accident that shocked viewers from all over the world.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Josh Allen's nose?

According to The Sporting News, Josh was hit on the nose during a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. A defender's hand found its way through the player's facemask while he was diving in the middle of a play. Accidents happen in all professional sports, and the injury didn't seem intentional. In a split second, Josh's face was hurt. The injury was shocking for audiences to see because blood began to run down the quarterback's face.

An injured nose wasn't going to stop Josh from walking away with the win. The Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets, with the scoreboard reading 30-10. The quarterback's blood-soaked face turned out to be a minor setback during the team's path to victory. The aftermath of the accident affected the player later on. Josh's nose gushed blood again during the following week's game against the Miami Dolphins. However, nothing serious was expected to come out of the injury.

Article continues below advertisement

Has Josh Allen ever won a Super Bowl?

As of the start of the 2025 NFL season, Josh had never led the Bills towards a Super Bowl victory. Even if the team didn't conquer the biggest football game of the year, the accomplishments of Josh's career are enough to make any professional jealous. Since Josh was recruited by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, the team hasn't missed a year as part of the NFL Playoffs. The athlete from Firebaugh, Calif., is a strong quarterback capable of taking his team beyond what's expected from them.

Source: Mega