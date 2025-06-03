Josh Allen Is One of the NFL's Biggest Stars, but What Are His Politics? Josh Allen has kept his politics to himself. By Joseph Allen Published June 3 2025, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@joshallenqb

There are few stars in the modern NFL bigger than Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback has yet to play in a Super Bowl, but is fresh off of winning his first NFL MVP and is now also a newly married man. Given that he's been riding quite high both personally and professionally, some are wondering whether Josh has ever said anything public about his political beliefs.

Generally speaking, athletes don't speak about their political opinions, in part because it could alienate a part of the fanbase they need for things like endorsements. Here's what we know about Josh's political beliefs, including whether he's a Trump supporter.

Is Josh Allen a Trump supporter?

The main evidence that suggests Josh might be a Trump supporter are tweets that he first posted in 2012 and 2013 in which he repeatedly used the n-word and also wrote "If it ain’t white, it ain’t right!” Josh acknowledged those tweets prior to being drafted saying that he was "young and stupid," and although the tweets themselves remain problematic, Josh has been very guarded about his public image ever since.

Trump has also offered praise for Josh, although there's nothing the Bills quarterback can do about that. "I think he's terrific and has done a great job," Trump said in 2024, adding that Josh was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL (which is just undeniably true). That's far from a slam dunk, but voting records do indicate that Josh is a registered Republican. We don't know whether he voted for Trump or not, but plenty of registered Republicans did.

Josh doesn't talk politics in public.

Part of the reason Josh's political beliefs haven't come up much is that he has almost fastidiously refused to say anything political in public. Whatever his beliefs might be (and being a registered Republican doesn't necessarily mean that's the way you vote), he's been careful to hide them from view. Living in upstate New York, though, there are certainly plenty of people who voted for Trump around.

Josh's new wife, meanwhile, may have made a subtle jab at Trump after the 2024 election, although it was more a message of support for those who were upset that he had won. “Wherever you are, and whatever you’re feeling, remember to take a moment for yourself, find a bit of calm, and connect with those who bring you joy. We’re all in this together, and I’m sending much love your way," she wrote on Instagram.