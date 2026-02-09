Did Cardi B Perform With Bad Bunny? Here's What Actually Happened Fans were hopeful for the duo to hit the stage together and they got to see it — well sort of! By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 9 2026, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Once halftime at the Super Bowl hits, all eyes are on the stage to see the headlining act and surprise guests. As expected, Latin trap and reggaeton fans awaited Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated performance, as guesses on who would join him on stage ran rampant online. Some folks believed that Maluma would grace the stage, while others were dead set on Rauw Alejandro belting out a few tunes with the superstar. That said, many people believe that it was only right for Cardi B to join Benito on stage.

Don’t get us wrong, the night absolutely belonged to Bad Bunny. After all, he scored major wins at the Grammys, so it’s only right for the Super Bowl to be his victory lap. However, it’s not lost on many that Benito and Cardi have collaborated in the past. Not to mention, Cardi was in attendance since her beau, New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs, was playing for the title. In other words, the stars aligned on all fronts for the Bronx femcee to pop out. So, did Cardi B perform with Bad Bunny? Here’s the full scoop.

Unfortunately for Cardi B fans, the rapper did not perform with Bad Bunny.

If you were waiting to see the duo perform their smash hit “ I Like It,” you were left disappointed. For reasons that are unknown, the “WAP” femcee did not perform with Benito during his lively 13-minute-long performance. However, she did make a short cameo.

In case your eyes missed her, Cardi made a brief cameo during Benito’s performance of the hit song "Yo Perreo Sola." Inside Bad Bunny’s famous pink-and-yellow casita (a traditional Puerto Rican home), the rapper was seen shaking a tailfeather and vibing with other dancers.

Although a glimpse of the star led some viewers to believe she would change to perform their hit song, that was the only appearance she made during her set. That said, had she performed with Benito, she would have been the fifth female rapper to grace the stage. Previous female rappers to showcase their skills have been Queen Latifah, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A, and Missy Elliott.

Source: Mega

Bad Bunny had many A-list guest stars make cameos during his performance.

Benito played absolutely no games with his list of surprise guest stars. His performance felt like the ultimate party, and the guest list was no exception.

Aside from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin flexing their vocals for the world, Bad Bunny dug deep in his bag to have cameos from some of the most notable social media personalities, actors, singers, and more. Los Angeles taco hit spot Villas Tacos made a cameo. The business logo could be seen as Bad Bunny danced among the grass and bushy vegetation.

Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Karol G and more were on stage during Bad Bunny's halftime performances at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/6Qm2IQT2cL — IGN (@IGN) February 9, 2026

Alongside Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Alix Earle, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Karol G were busting a move in front of the casita. Young Miko, Giannina Mourouvin, and David Grutman were also spotted.