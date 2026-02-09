Bad Bunny Deleted Everything From His Instagram Immediately Following Halftime Performance This isn’t the first time Bad Bunny wiped his Instagram clean. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 9 2026, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Bad Bunny, and even new fans who were just curious about the singer after his Super Bowl halftime performance, might have rushed to Instagram to get to know him a little better following the show. However, they were all met with a totally blank slate, and everything was deleted from his profile. Now, they want to know why Bad Bunny deleted his Instagram and what it means.

Article continues below advertisement

In case you didn't get it from the halftime show, or from Bad Bunny’s many other performances over the years, he’s a bit dramatic. And wiping his Instagram clean of every post and video is nothing new for him, but the timing seemed a little notable for some, especially since the event was so hyped up for the weeks leading up to it.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Bad Bunny delete his Instagram?

To be clear, Bad Bunny’s Instagram account is still there, along with its more than 53 million followers. But the profile picture and all of the posts were deleted. Bad Bunny hasn't publicly shared why he deleted everything, but it’s common for the singer to delete all of his posts to make way for a new album or a new music direction altogether.

For most Bad Bunny fans, it's a move they have come to expect. When someone posted on the official Bad Bunny Reddit page for his Instagram account, one user commented, "Yeah he does that lol." Someone else speculated, "He’s done that before. Either he’s taking a break or something new is coming." The good news, however, is that it probably doesn't mean Bad Bunny is going anywhere for good.

Article continues below advertisement

🇺🇸🇵🇷 Bad Bunny’s Instagram is gone.



Wiped clean right after the halftime show. pic.twitter.com/qRWPH22m1m — WioTalk (@uknlp1) February 9, 2026

In January 2024, El País pointed out that Bad Bunny had pulled this move multiple times over the course of his career. In 2020, Bad Bunny reportedly ghosted his followers for three months. In early 2022, Bad Bunny deleted everything from his profile, much like he did in 2026 after the Super Bowl halftime show.

Article continues below advertisement

Even when Bad Bunny’s Instagram was up and running before the halftime show, he only had a handful of posts. Now, like the other instances where Bad Bunny deleted his Instagram posts, he will likely return to the platform quietly with a random photo or video on a random day of the way, and start the pattern all over again.

"the only thing more powerful than hate is love"



bad bunny shouts out all the countries in america

pic.twitter.com/JR5kF8x7I7 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 9, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

There's another Instagram account associated with Bad Bunny.

If you are missing some of Bad Bunny on social media, there is another Instagram account rumored to belong to the singer. The account, which is titled debitirarmasfotos as a call to Bad Bunny’s album "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" and is based in Puerto Rico, features photos and videos from Bad Bunny’s various performances and concerts.