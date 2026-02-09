Why Did Bad Bunny Wear 64 During the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Bad Bunny turned the Super Bowl field into a cultural moment, but his jersey left fans searching for answers. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 9 2026, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Bad Bunny are still reeling over his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, and for good reason. He made history as the first headliner to perform the show entirely in Spanish and turned the field into a celebration of Latin culture.

Throughout the show, he performed fan favorites like “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Yo Perreo Sola.” He blended in tracks such as “EoO,” “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” “NUEVAYoL,” and “Safaera,” then teamed up with Ricky Martin for “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.” He closed the set with “El Apagón,” “CAFé CON RON,” and “DtMF.” Still, the music wasn’t the only thing viewers discussed. His jersey drew immediate attention, especially the number 64 printed across it.

What did Bad Bunny wear 64 on his jersey?

When Bad Bunny stepped onto the field for the Apple Music Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8, he wore an all-cream outfit topped with a football-style jersey that read “Ocasio” and “64.” Fans quickly started searching for meaning. Some wondered whether the number carried a personal message, a political statement, or both. Bad Bunny has not publicly confirmed what “64” means, but fans have shared a few strong theories.

First, “Ocasio” wasn’t random — it was personal. Bad Bunny’s full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. Placing his surname on the jersey read as both a family tribute and an identity statement, especially since the halftime show celebrated his Puerto Rican heritage.

As for the “64,” Bad Bunny has not publicly confirmed its meaning, so any interpretation remains speculation rather than established fact. However, two leading theories quickly gained traction online. According to Vogue, the first suggests the number honors his mother, Lysaurie Ocasio, with many believing 1964 is her birth year.

The second theory, as outlined by The Washington Post, connects the number to a painful chapter in Puerto Rico’s history. After Hurricane Maria struck the island in 2017, officials initially reported 64 deaths before an independent, government-commissioned study later raised the official toll to 2,975.

Bad Bunny sends a message at the Super Bowl:



"God Bless America"



"The only thing more powerful than hate is love" pic.twitter.com/mJSsAZctE7 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny’s performance was filled with imagery.

Bad Bunny didn’t lean on random spectacles. Instead, every visual during his halftime show felt intentional. The field opened with Puerto Rico–inspired sugarcane fields, featuring jíbaros in traditional pava hats, older men playing dominoes, and a setup reminiscent of a piragua stand. He also referenced the island’s ongoing power struggles by incorporating power poles and blackout symbolism. During “El Apagón,” he waved a Puerto Rico flag in colors often associated with the independence movement.