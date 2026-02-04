The Perfect Bad Bunny-Inspired Super Bowl Outfit, According to Celeb Stylist Tamy Idrobo (EXCLUSIVE) "I always say 'el flow no grita, se siente.'" By Anna Quintana Published Feb. 4 2026, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: McDonald's

Need some last-minute inspiration for the Super Bowl, or should we say the Bad Bunny concert interrupted by a football game? Well, you're in luck because Distractify spoke exclusively with Latina fashion designer, stylist, and content creator Tamy Idrobo, who shared her fashion tips for the perfect outfit inspired by the Puerto Rican halftime performer.

While Tamy styles celebs such as Feid and Valeria Sandoval today, she has come a long way from her first job working at McDonald's. However, she credits her time at the fast food chain for helping her carve a path in the U.S. fashion world. She is now also partnering with McDonald's Arches and Ambition: 1 in 8 Mentorship Program, where she serves as a mentor to a current McDonald's crew member. So, what are some of her go-to styling tips for Benito Bowl? Keep reading to find out!

Source: McDonald's

Tip No. 1: Show up as your most authentic self.

According to Tamy, the biggest styling mistake people make is trying to be something they are not. "You should show up as your most authentic self, letting your roots inspire your style. That’s exactly what Bad Bunny does — he celebrates Puerto Rico, blending culture, street style, and individuality on a global stage," Tamy told Distractify. "Think vibrant, effortless, and unapologetically you: beach-ready vibes, bold streetwear, or a mix that screams island swagger."

Tip No. 2: Comfort is key.

While it is fun to dress up, Tamy suggests skipping the heels and putting on something you can move in. "You’ll want to cheer, dance, and enjoy the halftime show feeling confident, without thinking twice about your outfit," she explained.

Tip No. 3: You can't go wrong with oversized sunglasses.

Tamy knows that cool shades can elevate even the most basic of outfits. "They can be the ultimate statement piece. Dark, oversized, or colorful shades instantly elevate any outfit and give off effortless 'main character' energy," Tamy shared. Plus, other fun accessories include chunky chains, rings, or bracelets, or cool, trendy sneakers.

Tamy's outfit formulas for every type of Super Bowl party:

For a sports bar or restaurant: Go with cool pants that fit well, a jacket to level up the look (and stay warm—especially for those of us in the North), shades for a little swag, a few accessories, and comfy shoes you can wear all night. No jacket or standout top? Try my go-to trick: take an oversized shirt, flip it upside down so the collar becomes the waistband, and use the rest as a hood. You’ll stand out—people will be asking where you got that top. Bonus: You can do this with a jersey from your favorite team.

Source: Tamy Idrobo Tamy models some examples of Super Bowl outifts.

For a house party with friends: I’d recommend bringing a look that reps Bad Bunny’s style: Bermuda shorts, a boxy graphic tee or colorful hoodie, and a statement hat—like the iconic pava or a baseball hat. Layer on chunky sneakers, bold accessories, and fun sunglasses to complete the vibe. Don’t be afraid to mix masculine and feminine pieces, play with bright colors and patterns, and add quirky touches that make the outfit feel personal.