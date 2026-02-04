Inside Bad Bunny's Lyrics and What "DtMF" Means in One of His Songs Bad Bunny sings primarily in Spanish for most of his songs. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 4 2026, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Despite Bad Bunny singing and rapping in Spanish, which is his first language, even non-Spanish speakers enjoy his music. That hasn't stopped some from wondering what some of his lyrics mean, though, including the titles of songs that seem more like abbreviations, like "EoO" and "DtMF," which are both song titles on his album "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS."

So, what does "DtMF" mean when it comes to Bad Bunny? "DtMF" is the title track from the 2025 album, and it is the abbreviation for the name of the album. But those who don't know what "DtMF" means also don't know what the album "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" means, and if you're a bit lost too, you aren't alone.

What does "DtMF" mean in Bad Bunny's music?

"DtMF" means "Debí Tirar Más Fotos." When translated, the album title means, "I should have taken more photos." So the song title, abbreviated to "DtMF," has the same meaning. But the deeper meaning behind the translated song and album title is about reflecting on your life and wanting to capture memories.

Some of the lyrics are translated to, according to Today: "I should've taken more pictures when I had you / I should've given you more kisses and hugs the times that I could / I hope my people never move / And if I get drunk today, well, that they help me / I should've taken more pictures when I had you." The song itself is a bit of a tragic love song, and the idea is that Bad Bunny has regrets about that relationship.

Bad Bunny in the studio recording 'dtmf', 2024 pic.twitter.com/WbYROLOYsc — Culture (@notgwendalupe) February 2, 2026

Bad Bunny's song even helped start a trend on TikTok, where users share personal photos and videos that show a time in their life that they are nostalgic for. The idea there is for users to share their own regrets about a time they wish they had taken more photos of, to better remember now. In January 2025, Bad Bunny shared a simple TikTok of his own in response to the "DtMF" trend.

In his video, there is just a close-up on his face, with tears in his eyes. Bad Bunny doesn't say anything, but the caption says "TikTok." The "DtMF" song is playing in the background. It seems that Bad Bunny was pretty touched by the use of the song and its meaning, even if some non-Spanish-speaking fans don't know all of the lyrics to the song.

Bad Bunny fans also want to know what "EoO" means.

"EoO," another song from the "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" album, also has fans curious about its meaning. Unlike "DtMF," the title of this track doesn't seem to stand for something else as an acronym. But there is a bit of speculation, according to a Reddit thread about song title meanings from Bad Bunny's music, about what this one means.