The 68th Annual Grammy Awards took place on Feb. 1, 2026. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 2 2026, 2:40 p.m. ET

Fans of "I Like It" singer Bad Bunny want to know what the artist couldn't perform at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony that took place in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2026. The Puerto Rican artist was in attendance at the event and was photographed on the red carpet.

The Grammy Awards were hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, and he tried his darndest to get a performance out of the musician as he sat at his table during the event, per The Sun. The "Party" singer couldn't perform at the Grammys for legal reasons, but what are they?

Here's why Bad Bunny couldn't perform at the Grammys.

Bad Bunny couldn't perform at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards because he is the headline performer at the 2026 Super Bowl in a week, and his contract doesn't permit other performances. The musician confirmed the fact after Noah tried to elicit a performance out of the singer as he sat at his table during the awards ceremony.

"Whoever's doing the Super Bowl is contractually obligated to only do the Super Bowl. So, you can't perform at the Grammys," Noah said before asking, "Is this true?” "I wish,” replied the recording artist. "But I can't.” Then Noah began singing Bad Bunny's hit "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," and he even brought out a band in the process. The singer went along with the comedy bit, and the audience did get a few lyrics from the artist, as he was amused by the comedian's ability to sing the song's Spanish lyrics.

Trevor Noah sings to Bad Bunny in Spanish and gets impromptu performance at #Grammys ahead of Super Bowl: “If they sue you, that’s not me” pic.twitter.com/Q2J94QMyQg — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026

The recording artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, and he used his acceptance speech to slam ICE. "Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out! We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens,” said the artist. "We are humans and we are Americans. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love.”

Bad Bunny shares something interesting with Trevor Noah during the #GRAMMYs .



“Puerto Rico is part of America.” 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/muX1PWtmO2 — Benito (@BenitoPnkpr) February 2, 2026

Bad Bunny made history with the win, as "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" (I Should Have Taken More Photos) is the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year at the Grammys. He dedicated the award to "All the people who had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams.” After his name was called, the artist cried and covered his face before going up on stage to claim his award.

