The Grammys Aired Its Final Broadcast on CBS After 54 Years — Here’s Why The award show will air on its new home network in 2027. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 2 2026, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: CBS

The Grammy Awards are undoubtedly music's biggest night. Many gather to watch the show with snacks, cocktails, and opinions in tow. And, since 1973, those who prefer to watch the event live rather than rummaging through the clips have watched it on its home network, CBS.

The Paramount-owned network has been home to some of the Grammys' most memorable moments. However, in 2026, the Grammys had a memorable moment of its own, marking the final time they aired on CBS. So, why are the Grammys leaving CBS? And has the show found a new home? Here's the scoop.

Why are the Grammys leaving CBS?

The Grammys will move away from CBS in 2027. The decision was announced in October 2024, when Deadline reported that Disney acquired the rights to the special from CBS. As part of the deal, the Grammys will air on Disney, Hulu, and Disney+ from 2027 until 2036.

Disney acquired the Grammys years after CBS had previously struck a ten-year deal in 2016 to keep the rights through to 2026, breaking the record for a broadcast partnership between an awards show and broadcaster. The network has been home to the awards since 1973, when it snapped up the rights from ABC, which aired the show in 1971 and 1972. NBC previously aired it between 1959 and 1970. While praising the deal, Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden said she was proud to see the studio joining the Grammys family.

"As The Walt Disney Company combines forces with The Recording Academy to open this exciting new chapter in the history of The Grammys, we do so with pride and gratitude,” Walden said. "Live events have never been more important to our culture and industry, and we just acquired one of the crown jewels, adding to our portfolio of world-class programming across all genres.”

When will The Grammys air on ABC?

The 68th annual Grammy Awards, which took place on Feb. 1, 2026, was the final time the event will air on CBS. Afterwards, the show will start airing on ABC. The February 2026 event was also the last time longtime Grammy host Trevor Noah hosted the event. The comedian shared several times during the event that, while he appreciated his time on the show, it was time to move on to other things.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Trevor, who started hosting the special in 2020, initially wanted his fifth year to be his last. "After last year's show, he respectfully said, 'Look, I've done a great five years, it's time to hand the microphone off to somebody else and move on,'" Grammy executive producer Ben Winston said during a press conference after the event. "

"It got to December, and we hadn't found anybody that we absolutely loved," Winston continued. "I sent him a video, and I was literally, I was on my knees in this video, and I said, 'Please look at this incredible lineup that we've got on the show — the only thing that's missing is you. 'Come back and do one final year, it's the last year on CBS, let's make it your last year too.'"