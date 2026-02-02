What Happened to Kendrick Lamar’s Hand? Fans Speculate About His Covered Hand Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy night was almost flawless, until timelines zoomed in on his right hand. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 2 2026, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans celebrated Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy wins on Feb. 1 as he finished the night as one of the ceremony’s biggest standouts. But the Compton native sparked just as much conversation for an unexpected accessory.

The “TV off” rapper arrived in a custom Chanel tuxedo with his right hand covered. From a distance, it looked like a white glove. Close-up shots made it read more like a wrap or bandage. Either way, the internet clocked it immediately.

Source: Mega

What happened to Kendrick Lamar’s hand?

Kendrick entered the night with nine nominations and left with five wins, pushing his career total to 27 Grammys. That milestone puts him ahead of Jay-Z’s previously held record as the most-awarded rapper in Grammy history.

He won Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Rap Song for “TV Off,” Best Melodic Rap Performance for “luther,” Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips,” and Record of the Year for “luther” with SZA. Onstage, Kendrick stayed calm and grateful, thanked fans for their support, and centered the culture in his moment. “We are going to be in these suits looking good, having our folks with us,” he said. “We are going to be having the culture with us. So I appreciate y’all. God is the glory. Love y’all.”

While Kendrick took his victory lap, attention kept drifting back to his hand. Vogue published close-up photos showing the covering looked more like a fingerless glove or hand wrap than a standard fashion glove. However, no outlet has confirmed why he wore it. There’s been no official explanation, no confirmed injury, and no statement from Kendrick or his team.

What do fan theories say about Kendrick Lamar’s gloves?

Fans have come up with theories of their own. Some online speculated Kendrick wore the glove as a warning that he is the undefeated hip-hop champ. “Kendrick letting these rappers know that he is still waiting for them to jump in the ring and squabble up,” one person posted on X (formerly Twitter). While another wrote, Kendrick Lamar seen wearing fighting gloves … did he drop some … bodies????”