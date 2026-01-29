Bad Bunny Fans Want to Know if He's Wearing a Dress for His Super Bowl Halftime Show "I will be watching Bad Bunny in a dress while pretending I understand Spanish." By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jan. 29 2026, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The only thing that could rile up Bad Bunny's haters more after the halftime announcement would be to wear something totally off the cuff for his Super Bowl performance in 2026. With rumors that Bad Bunny is wearing a dress for the halftime show, fans want to know what to expect. It wouldn't be totally out of the question, given the singer's personal style choices over the years.

But is there any truth to the rumor about Bad Bunny actually wearing a dress to the Super Bowl? When he was announced as the main performer for the halftime show, there were mixed reactions. Some, who had possibly never heard of Bad Bunny, wondered why he was picked out of all of the other choices. Bad Bunny fans, however, rejoiced.

Is Bad Bunny wearing a dress to the Super Bowl?

It's not totally clear how the rumor started about Bad Bunny wearing a dress to the Super Bowl. Some users shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and pegged it to his support for the LGBTQ+ community. However, Bad Bunny himself has not publicly announced plans to wear a dress for his anticipated halftime show. In fact, he hasn't shared with fans what he plans to wear at all.

An alleged source close to the production of the Super Bowl halftime show told TMZ that Bad Bunny does not have plans to wear a dress for his performance. Fashion risks are nothing new to Bad Bunny, though. In 2023, he wore an all-white suit with a 26-foot floral train to the Met Gala. In 2022, he appeared in heels and a pink dress for designer Simon Porte Jacquemus's ads at the time, per W Magazine.

JUST IN: Bad Bunny reportedly plans to wear a dress at the Super Bowl to 'honor' queer and drag culture. pic.twitter.com/0BFJPuFS2a — Remarks (@remarks) January 23, 2026

It's not uncommon to see the "Me Porto Bonito" singer take fashion risks. Bad Bunny explained his gravitation towards clothes that are more traditionally worn by women in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2022. At the time, he appeared on the cover of the magazine in a full skirt as part of his outfit.

"I always remember seeing the pieces in women's clothing, and they would always fit me so much better, and they had so much different variety," he said. "Obviously, as you get older, you start seeing what the world shows you, and if I lived my life that way, then I wouldn't be able to dress in the way that I really want to. To a point, the fame and where I am gives me the confidence to do all of these things."

There's a lot of rumors going around that bad bunny is going to perform in a dress at the super bowl party according to his production team and other sources this is absolutely false! — The JR Kennedy Project (@Jkennedy77ha7) January 25, 2026

Who is Bad Bunny bringing to the Super Bowl?

While some speculate on what Bad Bunny will wear to the Super Bowl as the headlining act of the halftime show, others want to know who he will bring. As of January 2026, he has not shared who is performing with him, but in some ways, that's the fun of it, so viewers can be surprised when the show starts.