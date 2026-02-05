Bad Bunny Is Beloved by Many but Not All — Why Do Some People Dislike Him? He's outspoken politically, but some people's dislike of Bad Bunny go deeper. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 5 2026, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

He's apparently popular enough to get tapped for the Super Bowl 2026 halftime event, but Bad Bunny isn't beloved by all. The Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has a massive international fan base and has enjoyed booming popularity over the past few years. But not everyone loves him.

Some people have pretty heavy criticisms to offer of the singer and songwriter. While some of them appear rooted in racism and an ignorance about cultural differences, others are more focused on tangible issues. Here's what we know about why some people do not like Bad Bunny, despite his apparent booming popularity.

Source: MEGA

Why do some people not like Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny is best known for his variety of hit songs and albums, as well as his hard-hitting collaborations with other industry stars like Cardi B, Drake, J Balvin, and more. But not everyone loves his style. Some people criticize the sound of his music, while others dislike the accent they perceive in his music, despite the fact that most would say he doesn't have much of an accent at all.

Others point out that he has been very politically active, speaking out against figures such as President Donald Trump and his administration's brutal use of ICE agents against immigrants they claim to be criminals, despite lacking tangible evidence (via USA Today).

For some, this has caused people to declare him "un-American," and some have even accused him of being an illegal immigrant. Remember that Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico, which is an American territory. Therefore, he is legally and literally an American citizen by birth.

Is Bad Bunny "more American" than the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump?

This fact has launched a little meme war on the internet as people argue whether Bad Bunny is more American than the literal First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, given the rapper's beef with her husband. Melania was born in Slovenia and came to the United States in 1996 on a work visa to work as a model in New York City.

She gained her citizenship in 2006 through her marriage to Trump, the same year she gave birth to their only child, Barron Trump, according to Britannica. This means that both Melania and Bad Bunny are legally United States citizens, awarded all the same protections and legal rights.

Of course, this hasn't stopped people from trotting out the purity tests and stick measuring between the two at times. According to some, the fact that Bad Bunny was born in a U.S. territory means he's more American than Melania, an immigrant. However, it's worth noting that this kind of purity testing and comparing citizenships is likely quite contrary to Bad Bunny's own beliefs.