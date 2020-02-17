We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

10 Hilarious and Too Real Tweets From the #ABreakupStory Hashtag

By

Breakups suck. We can all take comfort in the fact that we’ve all been dumped and duped by a former partner and that is really was the worst. “What went wrong?” is the eternal question we ask ourselves when these things go sour and, it’s hard to put into words how we feel when things end in a relationship. It’s even harder to articulate what went wrong.

However, one of the good things to come out of any breakup, besides the lessons learned and actually figuring out what we want when it comes to a healthy partner, is the story of how things came to an end. Before you think that your breakup story is the worst of the worst, we suggest you take a look at these insane tweets below of people sharing their #BreakUpStory because some of these are just... wow.