The New Brett Kavanaugh Documentary, 'Justice,' Premiered Secretly at Sundance By Chris Barilla Jan. 23 2023, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Few people in the world of politics have caused as much discourse over the last few years as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has. In the time since he was appointed to the highest court in the nation by former President Donald Trump back in 2018, Kavanaugh's name has been attached to a bevy of controversial rulings as well as sexual assault allegations. Now, a new documentary is seeking to further expose the details surrounding the women who have made damning claims about him.

Indeed, the new film, titled Justice, looks to further shine a light on the alleged situations perpetrated by the judge. So, where is the project available on streaming? Let's investigate.

Where is the Brett Kavanaugh documentary, 'Justice,' available for streaming?

As of the time of writing, Justice is not available to be streamed on any known service. The film was a surprise premiere at Sundance Festival on Jan. 20, 2023, having not previously appeared on the festival's lineup, per the Associated Press. The film was made in complete secrecy by filmmaker Doug Liman and debuted to a sold-out theater surrounded by armed guards. There have been no announcements regarding it being placed on any streaming services yet.

All-in-all, the new film hones in on Kavanaugh’s former Yale classmate, Deborah Ramirez, and other survivors. Deborah alleged that Kavanaugh pulled down his pants and thrusted his penis at her while the two were still in college. Another former Yale classmate of Kavanaugh's, Max Stier, was also tapped for Justice, corroborating Deborah's claims and adding more allegations against the judge. Through FOIA requests, Doug discovered that roughly 4,500 tips about Kavanaugh were sent to the FBI.