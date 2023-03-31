Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images LFO Founding Member Brian Gillis Dies at Age 47 — What Was His Cause of Death? By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 31 2023, Published 9:50 a.m. ET

Brian "Brizz" Gillis, one of the original co-founders of the '90s boy band LFO, has sadly passed away. His former bandmate Brad Fischetti confirmed his death in a statement on social media. He was 47 years old.

What happened? Here's what we know about Brian Gillis's cause of death.

What was Brian Gillis's cause of death?

Despite the cause of death not being officially disclosed to the public, Extra reported that a since-deleted social media post from Brian's friends stated his unexpected death was related to a heart attack or a similar event.

LFO member Brad Fischetti was among the first to comment on Brian's death in an Instagram tribute post. "Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian 'Brizz' Gillis passed away," he wrote. "I don't have details, and it wouldn't be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss."

"My relationship with Brian was complex. It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy. I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it's those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever," he continued. "I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin. I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that. Rest easy, bro. Rest easy."