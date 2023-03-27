Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: YouTube/@CelebrityWorld What Was Marguerite Ray's Cause of Death? She Made History on 'The Young and the Restless' By Katherine Stinson Mar. 27 2023, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

In 1973, soap opera history was made when The Young and the Restless premiered on March 26. There's been a slew of notable guest stars on the show over the 50 years it's been on the air, but we want to remember one of The Young and the Restless's most famous main characters, Mamie Johnson, and the actress who played her.

Mamie Johnson will be returning for the show's 50th anniversary celebration, but sadly, not with the original actress who played the iconic character. With this knowledge, fans have many questions. What happened to Marguerite Ray? When did she die? What was Marguerite's cause of death? Who is playing Mamie in the 50th anniversary special in her stead? Here's what we know.

Source: CBS

What was Marguerite Ray's cause of death?

Marguerite's official obituary in the East Bay Times declined to include an official cause of death. However, what we do know is that she passed away at the age of 89 on Nov. 18, 2020 in Los Angeles.

Given Marguerite's age, her death was likely from natural causes. However, that has never been officially confirmed by anyone, so that is pure speculation. Marguerite made history with her role as Mamie on The Young and the Restless. She was the first Black actress cast as a series regular on the long-running soap opera. She was on 94 episodes of the show, exiting The Young and the Restless in 1990, according to her IMDb page.

Source: CBS

Who will be playing Mamie in the 50th anniversary for 'The Young and the Restless'?

After Marguerite chose to leave The Young and the Restless in 1990, Veronica Redd took over the role of Mamie. Will Veronica return to reprise the role of Mamie in The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration, which airs on CBS at 8 p.m. EST on March 27, 2023?

Great news! A report from TV Insider confirmed that Veronica will indeed be back as Mamie for the historic special. It would certainly be touching if The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration included a tribute to Marguerite, the OG Mamie, as well!

What can fans do if they miss the live airing of the 50th anniversary special?

Don't fret Y&R fans! If you miss the live airing of The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration on CBS, you can still stream it on the network's sister streaming platform, Paramount Plus. Veronica relayed her gratitude to fans of the soap opera during an interview with Soap Hub.